Palantalk | E40 - What’s Behind the AI Tech Boom

PalanReview

Nick Paro and Shane Yirak are back after a few weeks apart, and Shane uses the reunion to deliver what he calls a “state of the union”: a wide read on where America actually stands beneath the headlines. His core argument is that the AI tech boom is not a sign of strength but the largest paper bubble in modern American history — somewhere around $1.25 to $1.3 trillion in capital expenditure, the biggest domestic capital push since the railroad — and that the money funding it isn’t the billionaires’ own. As the hosts put it in one of the episode’s sharpest exchanges, “it’s our money that they’re using, it’s our money that they have stolen, and it’s our money that they are burning.” Shane’s framing device is the gap between “paper reality” and “physical reality”: NVIDIA can be valued at $5 trillion, but there is nowhere near $5 trillion in liquidatable assets to back it; Palantir trades at 535 times earnings; SpaceX carries a $1.25 trillion private valuation that could crater the moment it tests the public market. The valuations are tied to future orders — chips ordered, not chips made — and those wires, Shane argues, are crossing toward what looks like certain collapse for the oligarch class.

Shane’s structural read is that the United States is running three crises simultaneously: a domestic political crisis, an economic and structural crisis, and a global trade decline closing in from the outside. He stacks the evidence. Roughly 1.2 million people were laid off in 2025 — worse than pandemic levels — with no single-payer fallback, so every job lost is health coverage lost, which raises premiums for everyone still paying in (the hosts single out COBRA as a “prohibitively expensive” racket “not meant for you to actually use”). The “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” signed July 4th with only about 20% public support, gutted institutions behind a “no tax on tips” surface: roughly $1 trillion in safety-net spending cut over ten years and the most extensive Medicaid cuts in 60 years, with 10.5 to 16 million Americans projected to lose coverage. Add 115-plus healthcare facilities closed or reduced across 32 states — concentrated in rural, lower-income, often Trump-voting communities — a 43-day government shutdown (the longest in U.S. history), container imports down 11.2% year over year, and a Q2 2026 GDP forecast of negative 8.8%. Shane applies what he calls the “active belligerent rule” to institutional forecasts: assume banks lowball bad news to hedge, so a stated 55% recession probability should be read closer to a 60% depression.

The turn toward the heartening part of the episode is the data center fight, which Shane and Nick treat as the regime’s exposed flank. Seven in ten Americans, across party lines, don’t want data centers in their communities; $250 to $300 billion in planned AI data center projects are already stalled or canceled, opposed by 360,000 Americans and 268 groups across 37 states, including bipartisan state legislation. Nick drives the local stakes home — flushed coal mines turning West Virginia waterways “a muddy reddish brown,” groundwater depletion, the specter of “the next Flint” — and reframes the whole issue as nonpartisan: “it’s not a partisan issue, it’s just a human issue,” a fight over clean water, electricity, and edible food rather than left versus right. The deeper point Shane lands is technical: “compute is the single most valuable resource, not the energy,” and “they cannot run a super intelligence without the data centers. They are stopped right now because of us.” The surveillance state the billionaires planned requires compute they increasingly can’t build, because communities won’t let them.

The episode’s call to action is a peaceful economic blackout. Shane points to working models abroad — the Las Bambas mine in Peru blockaded 400-plus days, resistance across Chile, Ecuador, and Argentina collapsing the “friendshoring” bet to replace Chinese minerals, and Europe refusing to capitulate to U.S. pressure even through an energy crisis — and argues Americans hold the same leverage they’re told they don’t: “you have so much more power than they want you to ever know.” Both hosts are explicit that they do not condone violence, while acknowledging that desperation is already producing it (Luigi Mangione’s collapsing case, warehouse arson routed to domestic-terrorism review under NSPM-7, a Molotov cocktail thrown at Sam Altman’s home). Their preferred path is a coordinated, sustained work stoppage — “they can’t fire all of us” — paired with mutual aid for those who take the hit. As Shane puts it, “it takes more courage to stand in front of someone with a gun without one.” The send-off is on brand: be the change, go touch grass, and here at Palantalk we like to talk tech — no fascism.

Key Takeaways

Read AI valuations as paper, not assets. Track the gap between order-book valuations and liquidatable reality — NVIDIA at a $5T valuation with nowhere near $5T to liquidate, Palantir at 535x earnings — alongside the operating signals Shane cites: 73% of enterprise AI initiatives failing and 56% of tech CEOs reporting zero ROI, while China closed the performance gap to ~2.7% on a fraction of the compute.

Fight the data centers locally — it’s the weak point. With $250–300B in projects already stalled and 7 in 10 Americans opposed, the hosts argue community blocking is what’s actually halting the surveillance buildout, because “they cannot run a super intelligence without the data centers.” Show up to your town hall, city council, and county board; demand ecological surveys and pollutant limits; keep data centers off primary and secondary waterways.

Frame it as clean water, not partisanship. Nick’s argument is that the data center fight unifies across party lines because it’s about groundwater, electricity, and edible food, not red versus blue. Talk to neighbors about poisoned wells and the “next Flint,” not ideology.

Organize a sustained, peaceful economic stoppage — and fund the people who absorb the risk. The hosts point to Las Bambas (400+ days blockaded) and trade rerouting around the U.S. as proof the model works, and call for coordinated walkouts backed by mutual aid. They explicitly reject violence while noting NSPM-7 now treats anti-capitalist action as domestic terrorism — verify that designation and watch how it’s used.

Organizations and Terms

Organizations / Programs:

Palantir — Held up as the emblem of overvaluation (priced at 535x earnings, P&E overvalued 78–100%) and government dependence.

One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) — July 4th law the hosts blame for gutting Medicaid and safety-net spending behind a popular surface.

NSPM-7 — National security directive that, per Shane, categorizes anti-capitalist sentiment as domestic terrorism, routing warehouse arson to the National Security Division.

Terms / Concepts:

Paper vs. Physical Reality — Shane’s core frame: market value tied to future orders and projections rather than assets that can actually be liquidated.

Technofascism — Consolidation of state and corporate tech power; the surveillance project the hosts say depends on data center compute.

Active Belligerent Rule — Shane’s heuristic that any stakeholder shades numbers in its own favor, so adjust forecasts toward the worse case.

Friendshoring — The bet to replace Chinese mineral supply with allied and Latin American mines; Shane argues it’s failing under local blockades.

Economic Blackout — A coordinated, sustained work stoppage the hosts present as the peaceful alternative to civil war.

~ Nick Paro, Shane Yirak

Disclaimer: We are in no way a danger to ourselves or others. We are in no way having any ideations of self harm or harming others. We are in no way promoting or suggesting any type of violent action towards these tech companies, the cities and law enforcement agencies that contract with them, or any agency of local, state, or federal law enforcement. We insist our readers maintain a nonviolent position of resistance.

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Palantalk Team

~ Nick Paro | Shane Yirak ~

Thank you Courtney M 🇨🇦, Gloria Brewer, KarenC-Book Collector📚⚖️🗽🗳️🧿♒️, Connie, Kim Yirak, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Paro and Shane Yirak! Join me for my next live video in the app.