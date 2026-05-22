PalanReview

Nick Paro is off this week, so Shane Yirak runs Palantalk solo and uses the time to lay out what he believes the headline cycle is hiding: the April 8th U.S.–Iran ceasefire has been functionally dead since May 4th, the failed “Project Freedom” tanker escort was the trigger, and the cascade that followed should be read as the opening of a phase-two escalation rather than as failed peace talks. Shane reconstructs the timeline directly from his OSINT network. On May 4th the USS Truxton and USS Mason transited Hormuz as the maiden voyage of Project Freedom and came under combined drone, missile, and fast-boat attack; CENTCOM claimed six fast boats destroyed, but Shane treats that as a propaganda statement and notes the AIS spoofing detected from Iran at 1500 UTC tells you this was a coordinated electronic-warfare-plus-kinetic operation, not a single skirmish. On May 7th, three U.S. destroyers transiting out of Hormuz were targeted with Khalij Fars anti-ship missiles and Qader cruise missiles. CENTCOM’s reply was a slideshow of stock imagery — no video, no third-party confirmation — which Shane reads as a tell that the destroyers were hit. He places the rescued F-15E crew CENTCOM has not produced in over a month in the same category: if they were alive, Trump would have already staged the medal ceremony.

Shane’s structural read is that America has now burned through its soft power. The list of allies refusing U.S. airspace or basing — Spain (Rota, Morón), Italy (Sicily), Austria, France, Saudi Arabia (Prince Sultan, after a personal call from Trump to MBS failed), Jordan, Qatar, Turkey, and Iraq — is, in his framing, the architecture of a multipolar world arriving in real time. Iran has reconstituted to around 70% per ISW, CSIS, and the Critical Threats Project, has received Chinese rocket propellant sufficient to fuel 750 solid-fuel-booster missiles, and is being resupplied through a Pakistan overland corridor that doubles as the negotiating channel — meaning any U.S. strike on the resupply route is a strike on the peace intermediary. On the U.S. side, AWACS readiness was at 55.8% of a 16-aircraft fleet in 2024, naval surge capacity sits at 45%, four of eleven carriers are in dry dock, the USS Gerald R. Ford just caught fire (Shane has an “inkling” it wasn’t a laundry-room incident), and two operational carriers are parked just outside what he and at least one U.S. naval captain on record have called a kill box. Iran’s punishment campaign against the UAE — 551 ballistic/cruise interceptions, 2,265 drones intercepted, 13 killed across 31 nationalities since February 28th, plus the May 5th ADNOC tanker strike and the Fujairah Oil Facility fire — is in Shane’s read a deliberate signal: Hormuz is Iranian sovereign space, hosting U.S. forces costs you, and even sanctions-evasion partners like Dubai don’t get a pass.

The “United States of Surveillance” thesis is where the episode plants its flag. Shane’s argument: Palantir is not a contractor to the U.S. government — Palantir is the United States government. After Trump killed the JCPOA in 2016, the IAEA monitoring previously run by a multi-country coalition was handed to Palantir, which means the firm now functionally determines whether Iran is “close” to a nuclear weapon while simultaneously sharing intelligence with Israel. The same architecture is now spreading through European institutions: France’s DGSI is up for a three-year renewal, the UK Ministry of Defense just extended its largest-ever contract to 2029 with no competing bids, and the UK NHS break-clause review is pending into spring 2027 with £210–330M already spent. The countervailing pattern is the news: Switzerland terminated after nine rejections over seven years, citing CLOUD Act risk that “cannot be technically prevented”; Germany’s Bundeswehr rejected a military cloud project on foreign-access grounds; the Netherlands’ AVP divested €825M in Palantir shares in April 2026 on a socially responsible mandate, citing the company’s ties to ICE and the Israeli military. Shane’s ask to UK and French listeners is direct: pressure your governments — this is your democracy.

Shane closes on the meta-point that gives the episode its frame. Treat any statement from a belligerent — Israel, the United States, Iran — as falsifiable on arrival; read fifty sources, not Reuters; stop amplifying the “Iran rejected Trump” headline cycle, which he says is actively dangerous to U.S. troops because it focuses the discussion on relitigating peace talks rather than on stopping phase two. Chatham House has already corroborated his February prediction that China wins this conflict regardless of the outcome because every Gulf state now knows U.S. protection has limits. Amos Hochstein, the former U.S. official, is on the record: “Iran will control the Strait of Hormuz forever. The UAE knows this and is hedging accordingly.” Shane is publishing the full written report later today and explicitly endorses Nick’s day off, Banner and Backbone’s civic-engagement mission, and Nick’s parallel work at Sick of This Shit on chronic illness and toxic masculinity. The send-off is on brand: tech, no fascism.

Thank you Skutt Hope, Under the Golden Boot, Ms.Yuse, Cathy Stein, Sandra, and many others for tuning into my live video with Shane Yirak! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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~ Nick Paro | Shane Yirak ~