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Palantalk | E43 - Peter Runs to Argentina, The DOJ Seeks to End Disability Rights

Nick Paro and Shane Yirak join together for this week's Palantalk - where we touch on Peter Thiel running to Argentina and a call to action to go on offense against the DOJ Olmstead memo.
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Banner & Backbone Media, Shane Yirak, and Nick Paro
Jun 25, 2026

Palantalk In Review

Today’s episode is a bit of a special one — and the only thing we ask of you is that you go to Nick Paro and Nieta Greene’s article with a phone script and email/fax template to contact your local and federal legislators about the recent Olmstead memo looking to re-allow states to involuntarily institutionalize, segregate, and discriminate against people with disabilities.

Sick of this Shit Publications
A Call to Action - Say No To Crip Crow
In a joint effort between the Disability Community For Democracy and Sick of this Shit Publications — Nieta Greene and Nick Paro are putting out a call for action to oppose the June 18th DOJ memo, Application of the Rehabilitation Act and Americans with Disabilities Act to State Ins…
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12 hours ago · 65 likes · 14 comments · Nick Paro, Nieta Greene, Sick of this Shit Publications, and Disability Community

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Thank you Sandra, Niki~Niki 🖤🇨🇱, Betsy Borkiewicz, Andrea D (Canada), LouAnn, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Paro and Shane Yirak! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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