Palantalk | E43 - Peter Runs to Argentina, The DOJ Seeks to End Disability Rights

Palantalk In Review

Today’s episode is a bit of a special one — and the only thing we ask of you is that you go to Nick Paro and Nieta Greene’s article with a phone script and email/fax template to contact your local and federal legislators about the recent Olmstead memo looking to re-allow states to involuntarily institutionalize, segregate, and discriminate against people with disabilities.

Actions You Can Take

Check out our new shared community calendar:

Sign the Petitions:

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to de-flock the States:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Orders Project

Reach out on Signal: @TheOrdersProject.76

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

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The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

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Thank you Sandra, Niki~Niki 🖤🇨🇱, Betsy Borkiewicz, Andrea D (Canada), LouAnn, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Paro and Shane Yirak! Join me for my next live video in the app.