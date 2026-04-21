Palantalk | E36 - The Blockade

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Nick Paro and Shane Yirak open today’s episode with the clock running: the US-Iran ceasefire is set to expire in roughly 32 hours, and the negotiations in Islamabad are going nowhere. JD Vance, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner are on the ground in Pakistan — none of them Senate-confirmed diplomats, none of them with constitutional authority to bind the United States to anything. Iran rejected the US negotiating framework before the ceasefire was even signed, and still the US accepted Iran’s terms. Shane reads that as a signal: something went badly wrong in the days before the ceasefire that forced the US into a weak position, and the two-week pause was about buying time for the second wave to arrive, not about making peace.

Shane tracks the force posture in detail. The USS Lincoln and USS Tripoli were the opening bluff — Iran called it, said they were ready, and they were. The USS George H.W. Bush and its carrier group are now the second wave, arriving into the ceasefire window alongside what Shane describes as the largest US naval armada assembled for this conflict: three carriers, assigned strike groups, two Marine Expeditionary Units, over a dozen destroyers, support ships, everything. The problem, Shane argues, is that this arrival coincides with a US military that is already degraded. Both hospital ships are in dry dock. Tomahawk reserves are critically low. The Pentagon is leaking precisely because people inside know the US is not ready for what comes next. Special operations forces sent deep into Iranian territory — in Shane’s reading, likely to seize enriched uranium — appear to have suffered serious losses, which is why the ceasefire happened at all. Losing that volume of special operators in enemy territory, he says, would be the single largest military defeat in modern US history.

Iran, meanwhile, is not standing still. Shane has been tracking a China-to-Iran resupply corridor running through Pakistan’s Belt and Road infrastructure, surging MANPADs and potentially larger air defense systems into Iran in advance of the ceasefire expiration. Pakistan’s current leader is an untouchable dictator with full unilateral authority, and the country has every incentive to hold leverage over India by controlling this corridor. The proof-of-concept for Chinese weapons tech is no longer theoretical — in the India-Pakistan conflict, Pakistani forces used Chinese air defense systems to shoot down Rafale fighters. The same category of systems is now flowing to Iran. Shane’s assessment: the Tripoli and Lincoln were the bluff; they failed. What comes next is the real war. And if the US expends its remaining military capacity here, Taiwan is next.

Nick pulls the thread back to the domestic economy. Gas is $4 a gallon in Arkansas and $6 in parts of the South. Federal minimum wage has not moved since Nick was a kid — still $7.25. The wage-to-gas-price ratio for workers in the South is worse than the same ratio in California at $6, because Southern wages are so compressed. There is no amount of Fox News spin that makes $4 gas feel like progress. The war is making the material conditions impossible to lie about, and that exposure is what the current political moment turns on. Nick also calls out Congress directly: Democrats need to file war powers resolutions and find Republican co-sponsors now, regardless of what AIPAC has bought. Ro Khanna should walk onto the House floor and read every name in the Congressional sexual assault defense fund — the slush fund of public money that members use to settle their own assault claims. If enough members resigned over credible assault allegations, quorum would break and snap elections would be required under the Constitution. Nick names names: Eric Swalwell, Tony Gonzalez, Ruben Gallego.

The episode opens with news Nick delivers before the main discussion: Evan Fields was fired from Lincoln Square the same day. Evan had published a detailed piece calling out major platform figures for holding zero paid subscriptions to smaller contributors — screenshotted, named, documented. He was fired by a board member who didn’t like the accountability. Nick invited Evan onto Banner and Backbone immediately as a public contributor. The Evan Fields story is not a sidebar to the episode’s larger argument — it is the same argument. Independent media consolidation, platform capture, and the economics of who gets to speak track directly alongside the question of who profits from the Iran war. Palantir gets richer. Halliburton looks like a footnote. BlackRock looks small. And the people doing the actual accountability journalism get fired for a hundred and fifty bucks a week.

Shane closes with the structural assessment: the ceasefire was not peace, it was a repositioning window. Both sides used it. The question now is who’s more ready. He does not believe the US is. The real war, when it comes, will produce the kind of mass casualty event that cannot be narratively managed — and the response from a fractured, nationalist-inflected US public will not look like the post-9/11 unification. It will look worse.

Key Takeaways

Track the ceasefire expiration and who shoots first. The 32-hour window in this episode closes the ceasefire. Watch whether the US, Israel, or Iran initiates after expiration — and watch where. Shane identifies Lebanon/Hezbollah strikes and anti-ship ballistic missile salvos as the two most dangerous escalation pathways that Iran has not yet used at scale.

Map the China-Pakistan-Iran resupply corridor. China is surging air defense systems — MANPADs and potentially larger — to Iran through Pakistan’s Belt and Road infrastructure. Verify this through cargo flight patterns, Belt and Road shipping data, and Pakistani arms transfer records. Pakistan’s use of Chinese systems to shoot down Rafale fighters in the India-Pakistan conflict is the proof of concept.

Monitor US military readiness indicators. Both US hospital ships are in dry dock. Tomahawk reserves are critically depleted. The Navy is being decommissioned faster than it is being replaced. Verify through DoD budget documents, Navy decommissioning schedules, and Congressional testimony on munitions reserves.

Demand war powers resolutions. Congress has sole constitutional authority to authorize armed conflict and appropriate war funding. Contact your representatives and demand a war powers resolution to limit presidential military authority in the Iran conflict. Find out whether your member has taken AIPAC money and whether they have drawn on the Congressional sexual assault defense fund.

Follow Evan Fields. Evan was fired from Lincoln Square for publishing accountability journalism that documented major platform figures holding zero paid subscriptions to independent contributors. He is now a public contributor at Banner and Backbone. His work is a direct counter to the platform capture dynamic that suppresses independent voices. Subscribe and share.

Connect the war-profit loop. Palantir, Anduril, and their investor class need this war to continue. That is not a conspiracy — it is their disclosed business model. A forever war in Iran is the profit event their valuations are built on. Track their DoD contracts, their lobbyist filings, and the policy positions of the people they fund.

Terms and Concepts

The Blockade — The US seizure of Iranian oil tankers and closure of the Strait of Hormuz by US/Israeli forces; the proximate cause of this episode’s title and the central strategic escalation being analyzed.

Second Wave — The USS George H.W. Bush carrier group and additional MEUs arriving in the conflict zone during the ceasefire window, completing the full assembled armada: three carriers, assigned strike groups, 12+ destroyers, support ships.

MANPADs — Man-portable air defense systems; China is surging these to Iran through Pakistan’s Belt and Road corridor. Shoulder-mounted, proven capable of shooting down F-15Es and A-10 Warthogs. Iran has not yet deployed them at volume.

Shahed drones — Iranian-produced loitering munitions; Iran has the capacity to launch 500 simultaneously and has not done so, indicating strategic restraint and conserved capability.

Anti-ship ballistic missiles — Iranian weapons not yet used at scale in the conflict; a coordinated salvo against carrier groups represents the escalation Iran has held in reserve.

Belt and Road Initiative — China’s infrastructure investment network; the corridor through Pakistan is being used to route air defense systems into Iran in advance of ceasefire expiration.

Congressional Sexual Assault Defense Fund — A fund of public money used by members of Congress to settle sexual assault claims against themselves. Nick calls for public disclosure and forced resignation of all members who have drawn on it for credible assault claims.

Abrahamic Fascism — Nick’s term for theocratic nationalism that weaponizes religious identity for state power — applied equally to Israeli ultra-Zionism and American Christian nationalism. He distinguishes this sharply from Judaism, Christianity, or Islam as practiced religions.

Platform Capture — The process by which legacy media rebrands as independent media on platforms like Substack while continuing to suppress and underpay small contributors. The Lincoln Square/Evan Fields situation is the episode’s case study.

~ Nick Paro, Shane Yirak

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Thank you Skutt Hope, Elizabeth Raven, Stuart Cohen, Courtney M 🇨🇦, Ms. H, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Paro and Shane Yirak! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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~ Nick Paro | Shane Yirak ~