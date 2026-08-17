Palantalk | E48 - The Tech Defense and The Grift

PalanReview

Nick and Shane spent this episode connecting three ledgers that usually get reported separately: the war, the supply chain, and the tech industry that profits from both. Nick reported that the U.S. campaign in Latin America is expanding from maritime strikes to joint land operations with Guatemala, Colombia, and Honduras — announced by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth during a Panama visit, and disputed by Guatemala, which says no agreement exists. He tracked the Strait of Hormuz collapse in numbers: roughly 130 tankers a day before strikes began seven months ago, 31 the week prior, five on Saturday, zero on Sunday, with the Strategic Petroleum Reserve now below 300 million barrels — the lowest in 40 years — and gas averaging over $4 a gallon. Shane then read from a Chinese procurement-ban and export-control list covering 46 companies, which he said hits both the legacy primes (Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, General Dynamics, Boeing Defense) and nearly every American drone and loitering-munitions firm the Pentagon has been funding, plus foreign suppliers including Germany’s Hensoldt, Belgium’s FN Browning, and Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Subaru, and Hitachi. His reading: the list turns off current resupply and future competitiveness at the same time, while China scales freely — a 232-to-1 shipbuilding ratio and three carriers, while the USS Abraham Lincoln’s rotation home leaves the Pacific without a carrier strike group. Both hosts closed on what listeners can do about a system neither expects to correct itself.

Key Takeaways

Track the procurement-ban list, not just the headlines. Shane said he would post the full 46-company list; the drone and counter-drone firms on it — Anduril, Shield AI, Cyberlux — are the ones that determine whether the U.S. can field or intercept loitering munitions at all.

Apply what Shane calls the belligerent source rule to official numbers. He argued that every U.S. institution reporting on the war, including the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and CENTCOM casualty figures, should be treated as a hostile source until independently corroborated.

Convert the analysis into a scheduled action. Nick promoted a Veterans Fighting Fascism rally in Washington, D.C. on November 11, demanding Congress certify the election results and swear in duly elected members, and pointed listeners toward calling representatives, town halls, and school-board meetings as lower-cost entry points.

People, Orgs, and Terms Mentioned

People

Pete Hegseth — Secretary of Defense; announced the extension of the Latin America campaign to land operations during a Panama visit.

Robert Pera — owner of Ubiquiti and the Memphis Grizzlies; Nick urged fans to direct protest at ownership, not players.

Melissa Corrigan — Substack writer and local advocate in the Norfolk, Virginia area; reported with Banner & Backbone on Flock surveillance cameras.

Organizations / Programs

Veterans Fighting Fascism — organizing the November 11 D.C. rally Nick promoted.

Anduril, Shield AI, Cyberlux — U.S. drone, counter-drone, and electronic-warfare firms Shane identified on China’s list.

Strategic Petroleum Reserve — the U.S. emergency oil stockpile, which Nick said has fallen below 300 million barrels.

Terms / Concepts

Procurement ban — a restriction blocking a company from buying controlled inputs, which Shane distinguished from an export-control listing that only adds paperwork and delay.

Loitering munition — a drone that circles a target area before striking, rather than flying a fixed path on launch.

Belligerent source rule — a wartime standard for treating a combatant’s claims as hostile until verified, which Shane now applies to U.S. institutions.

Actions You Can Take

Check out our new shared community calendar:

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to de-flock the States:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Orders Project

Reach out on Signal: @TheOrdersProject.76

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Thank you Ms.Yuse, Joanna, Christiane mccafferty, Teralex, Kim Yirak, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Paro and Shane Yirak! Join me for my next live video in the app.