Banner and Backbone Media

Banner and Backbone Media

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Palantalk | E46 - The Never Ending War with Iran

A recording from Banner & Backbone Media's live video
Banner & Backbone Media's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Shane Yirak's avatar
Banner & Backbone Media, Nick Paro, and Shane Yirak

Actions You Can Take

Check out our new shared community calendar:

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to de-flock the States:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Check out the new BroadBanner network and affiliate calendar!

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Reach out to the team if you are interested in volunteering time, supporting, and building these community driven platforms:
Support and subscribe to Banner & Backbone!

Thank you Jason Gael, Ms.Yuse, Under the Golden Boot, Sharon Rousseau, Toothpicker, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Paro and Shane Yirak! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Banner & Backbone Media in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Banner and Backbone Media LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture