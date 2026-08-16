Palantalk | E47 - The War on Iran Widens, US Weapons Stockpiles At Risk, and More

Nick Paro and Shane Yirak spent E47 tracing the Iran war back to its supply chain. Shane opened with a regional map of strike density — Kuwait, Bahrain, the UAE, and the Houthi closure of Bab al-Mandeb — and applied what he calls the belligerent source rule: treat combatant claims about intercepts and damage with discretion, and confirm them against satellite imagery instead. The bulk of the episode covered China’s escalating export controls, which began with gallium and germanium licensing in 2023 and reached a June 22 procurement ban naming MP Materials, USA Rare Earths, and 44 defense contractors. Shane’s read: the Pentagon bet its rare-earth independence on two firms, took a 15% equity stake in MP Materials, committed to buy 100% of its Fort Worth magnet output for a decade, and then watched Beijing place both on the list. Nick, drawing on his service, framed the peacetime-versus-wartime distinction — food, munitions, medical supplies, and shelter are the four constants — and argued that money moving to contractors who cannot source materials is fraud, waste, and abuse by another name. The episode closes on a reframe Nick offered and Shane endorsed: environmental stewardship as national defense.

Key Takeaways

Check the procurement math before believing a production ramp. Shane put FY2026 DoD procurement at $384.3 billion, with $160.1 billion — 78% — tied to rare-earth magnet dependencies, against 2025 US production of 300 metric tons versus 48,000 tons of annual demand. That is 0.6% domestic coverage; even the 2026 projection of 5,000 tons covers roughly 10% at peacetime rates.

Track the interceptor burn rate, not the press release. By Shane’s figures, the first 49 days consumed about a third of roughly 3,000 Tomahawks and 45–61% of roughly 2,000 Patriots, while current-year production meets 26% of the contracted Tomahawk target, 5% for Patriots, and 11% for THAAD interceptors — with THAAD radars confirmed destroyed on satellite imagery.

Watch the dates on the horizon. Shane flagged an additional 12 rare earth elements slated for control on November 26, roughly 92 days out, and an expiring gallium-germanium suspension about 190 days out.

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Thank you Nieta Greene, Courtney M 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈, Jinx Corle, TMJ, elizabeth, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Paro and Shane Yirak! Join me for my next live video in the app.