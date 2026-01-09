Banner and Backbone Media

The Rant Act, E5: One Year In One Week

Banner & Backbone hosting Melissa Corrigan and Shane Yirak for a rant on the first week of 2026 feeling like a year.
Jan 09, 2026

Actions You Can Take

Support Ukraine:

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Thank you Nick Paro, Cat, Beth Cruz, Sushipheliac 🍣🍥🍣, Stuart Cohen, and many others for tuning into my live video with Melissa Corrigan, she/her and Shane Yirak!

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective.
Support and subscribe to Banner & Backbone now

Banner & Backbone Team

~ Lawrence Winnerman | Nick Paro | Ellie Leonard | Melissa Corrigan, she/her | Shane Yirak | Walter Rhein | Stephanie G Wilson, PhD Rachel @ This Woman Votes ~

