Banner and Backbone Media

Banner and Backbone Media

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

The Rant Act: Trust Me, Bro

Episode 3 of the Rant Act with Melissa Corrigan (Your Mom) and Shane Yirak (The Firebrand) as they come together for the rantings of the week!
Banner & Backbone Media's avatar
Shane Yirak's avatar
Melissa Corrigan, she/her's avatar
Banner & Backbone Media, Shane Yirak, and Melissa Corrigan, she/her
Dec 12, 2025

Rant in Review

On this week’s rant, Melissa Corrigan, she/her and Shane Yirak, dig into the collapsing job market and the “ghost crowd” of uncounted unemployed Americans, the regime’s dangerous climate blindness, the consolidation of political and financial power by a small ultra-wealthy faction, and the failures of mainstream pro-democracy media to confront any of it. The conversation was raw, urgent, at times bleak—but ultimately rallied around empowerment: narrative-building, community amplification, and direct action.

So what are we ranting about today?

  1. The Job Market Is Worse Than the Headlines Admit

  2. A Government Consolidating Power While Ignoring Reality

  3. The Climate Crisis: “There May Not Be a Country to Fight Over”

  4. Media Failure & Narrative Control

  5. Community as a Counter-Force: The Rant Act

Support the Creators

CounterStory Media
CounterStory Media exists to audit the narrative by giving voice to marginalized people, amplifying their stories, and sharing their truths.
By Melissa Corrigan, she/her
The Firebrand Project
The Firebrand Project A movement for thinkers, feelers, and fighters building the future. We expose the illusions that keep us compliant. And we carry the fire forward—with vision, courage, and purpose.
By Shane Yirak

Actions You Can Take

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Thank you Nick Paro, Melissa Corrigan, she/her, Cris Northern, Nancy Bainter, MsYuse, and many others for tuning into my live video with Melissa Corrigan, she/her and Shane Yirak! Join us for our next live video in the app.

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective.
Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

Banner & Backbone Team

~ Lawrence Winnerman | Nick Paro | Ellie Leonard | Melissa Corrigan, she/her | Shane Yirak | Walter Rhein | Stephanie G Wilson, PhD ~

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Banner and Backbone Media LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture