Banner and Backbone Media

Banner and Backbone Media

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Rant Act with Melissa & Shane, E1: The Rant Begins

Banner and Backbone Media present Melissa Corrigan and Shane Yirak in the premier of The Rant Act - the rants begin and the acts are underway.
Banner & Backbone's avatar
Melissa Corrigan, she/her's avatar
Shane Yirak's avatar
Banner & Backbone
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
, and
Shane Yirak
Nov 14, 2025

Welcome to The Rant Act

Banner & Backbone
presents the premier episode of The Rant Act with
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
and
Shane Yirak
!

See Melissa and Shane’s full write-ups here and subscribe to both these amazing contributors!

CounterStory Media
The Rant Act with Melissa & Shane, E1: The Rant Begins
Thank you Nick Paro, Lisa | We Are The Third Estate, Beth the Baker, Pat, Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙, and many others for tuning into my live video with Shane Yirak and Banner & Backbone…
Listen now
18 hours ago · 18 likes · 6 comments · Melissa Corrigan, she/her, Banner & Backbone, and Shane Yirak
The Firebrand Project
The Rant Act with Melissa & Shane, E1: The Rant Begins
Listen now
3 hours ago · 6 likes · 2 comments · Shane Yirak, Banner & Backbone, and Melissa Corrigan, she/her

Actions You Can Take

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Thank you

Nick Paro
,
Lisa | We Are The Third Estate
,
Beth the Baker
,
Pat
,
Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
and
Shane Yirak
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Banner & Backbone in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective.

Support the efforts to Unmask Law Enforcement.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be dedicated to uplifting powerful voices and renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
~

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Banner and Backbone Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture