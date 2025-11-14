The Rant Act with Melissa & Shane, E1: The Rant Begins

Welcome to The Rant Act

presents the premier episode of

with

and

!

See Melissa and Shane’s full write-ups here and subscribe to both these amazing contributors!

Actions You Can Take

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video with

and

! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Banner & Backbone in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective .

Support the efforts to Unmask Law Enforcement .

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be dedicated to uplifting powerful voices and renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team