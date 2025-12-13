The Rant Act: Pirates in the Caribbean

Rant in Review
On this week’s rant, Melissa Corrigan, she/her and Shane Yirak dive into the geopolitical chaos emerging from tensions between the U.S. and China, rare-earth mineral restrictions, oil tanker seizures, and a rapidly deteriorating/shifting global balance of power into a new Stephen Miller themed McCarthyism. Melissa and Shane discuss why recent U.S. actions in the Caribbean, the Navy’s botched interdictions, and the Marines’ culture are signaling a deeper institutional, and cultural, failure. They further explore how AI misuse in the Pentagon, indoctrination inside the U.S. military, and escalating authoritarian ambitions inside the GOP all collide with a world moving toward a new war. The tone oscillates between dark humor and genuine alarm, capturing both the absurdity and gravity of this moment.
So what are we ranting about today?
Oil Tankers, Rare Earths, and a New Cold War
The Collapse of U.S. Competence
Inside the GOP’s Strategy: The Disposable Cabinet Theory
A Puppet Presidency and Competing Factions
The Military: Indoctrination, AI Psyops, and Video-Game Warfare
AI, Data Centers, and the Myth of Technological Salvation
Frustration with the Democrats: Policy Surrenders and Narrative Failure
Doom, Humor, and the Psychology of Knowing Too Much
Actions You Can Take
Call your public servants on important issues:
Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:
Sign the Move-On Petitions:
Investigate Presidential Use of the Autopen for Pardons and Executive Actions
A Petition to End the Shutdown and Restore Representation: Remove Speaker Johnson
Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:
Reach out on Signal: @TheOrdersProject.76
