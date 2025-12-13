The Rant Act: Pirates in the Caribbean

Rant in Review

On this week’s rant, Melissa Corrigan, she/her and Shane Yirak dive into the geopolitical chaos emerging from tensions between the U.S. and China, rare-earth mineral restrictions, oil tanker seizures, and a rapidly deteriorating/shifting global balance of power into a new Stephen Miller themed McCarthyism. Melissa and Shane discuss why recent U.S. actions in the Caribbean, the Navy’s botched interdictions, and the Marines’ culture are signaling a deeper institutional, and cultural, failure. They further explore how AI misuse in the Pentagon, indoctrination inside the U.S. military, and escalating authoritarian ambitions inside the GOP all collide with a world moving toward a new war. The tone oscillates between dark humor and genuine alarm, capturing both the absurdity and gravity of this moment.

So what are we ranting about today?

Oil Tankers, Rare Earths, and a New Cold War The Collapse of U.S. Competence Inside the GOP’s Strategy: The Disposable Cabinet Theory A Puppet Presidency and Competing Factions The Military: Indoctrination, AI Psyops, and Video-Game Warfare AI, Data Centers, and the Myth of Technological Salvation Frustration with the Democrats: Policy Surrenders and Narrative Failure Doom, Humor, and the Psychology of Knowing Too Much

