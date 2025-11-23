Banner and Backbone Media

The Rant Act: He Said/She Said - Shane Crashes Out

Melissa Corrigan and Nick Paro go on a rant while having some needed laughs — the question of the night, what does Susan have against Melissa and her chickens?
Banner & Backbone Media
,
Shane Yirak
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
, and
Nick Paro
Nov 23, 2025

We just gotta ask, what’s up “Susan” — what you got against

Melissa Corrigan, she/her
and her poor chickens? Join
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
and guest host
Nick Paro
, covering for
Shane Yirak
, on this week’s The Rant Act!

Thank you

Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
,
Caro Henry
,
P. J. Schuster
,
Beth Cruz
,
Courtney 🇨🇦
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Nick Paro
, and
Shane Yirak
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
~

Discussion about this video

