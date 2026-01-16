Anti Fascist Book Club - Book 3, E4: Strongmen - A Greater Nation Through Propaganda

Book Club in Review

This week’s Anti Fascist Book Club moves from how “strongmen” rise to how they rule. Using Chapters 4 and 5 of Strongmen by Ruth Ben-Ghiat, the discussion between Nick Paro, Tara Devlin, Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, and special guest Joe Plenzler, we examine propaganda, corruption, gendered violence, and repression as interconnected systems — not excesses. We emphasize that authoritarian power is maintained through narrative control, normalized brutality, and elite complicity — and that recognizing and understanding these systems is essential in order to resisting them.

