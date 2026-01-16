Banner and Backbone Media

Banner and Backbone Media

Anti Fascist Book Club - Book 3, E4: Strongmen - A Greater Nation Through Propaganda

Banner & Backbone Media's AFBC with Nick Paro, Tara Devlin, and Dr. Stephanie Wilson are joined by guest Joe Plenzler for an insightful discussion into Chapters 4+5 of Strongmen, by Ruth Ben-Ghiat.
Jan 16, 2026

Book Club in Review

This week’s Anti Fascist Book Club moves from how “strongmen” rise to how they rule. Using Chapters 4 and 5 of Strongmen by Ruth Ben-Ghiat, the discussion between Nick Paro, Tara Devlin, Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, and special guest Joe Plenzler, we examine propaganda, corruption, gendered violence, and repression as interconnected systems — not excesses. We emphasize that authoritarian power is maintained through narrative control, normalized brutality, and elite complicity — and that recognizing and understanding these systems is essential in order to resisting them.

Where to find resources

How to Access the material

We encourage you to read along with us, with get a copy of your own — we recommend these resources:

Start & Support Your Own Book Club

Actions You Can Take

Support Ukraine:

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and de-flock the States:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Banner & Backbone Team

~ Lawrence Winnerman | Nick Paro | Ellie Leonard | Melissa Corrigan, she/her | Shane Yirak | Walter Rhein | Stephanie G Wilson, PhD | Frederic Poag | Rachel @ This Woman Votes ~

