Banner and Backbone Media

Banner and Backbone Media

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Anti Fascist Book Club: Book 4, E1 - To Catch A Fascist, Part 1

Banner & Backbone Media begins our discussion into “To Catch A Fascist” by Christopher Mathias.
Banner & Backbone Media's avatar
Tara Devlin's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Banner & Backbone Media, Tara Devlin, and Nick Paro
Feb 20, 2026

Where We Begin

This week Nick Paro and Tara Devlin begin our reading and discussion into To Catch A FascistChristopher Mathias’ highly insightful “investigation into the rise of white nationalist and neo-Nazi movements in the United States, centered on the anti-fascists groups working to expose and stop these hateful factions” (Simon & Schuster).

Where to find resources

How to Access the material

We encourage you to read along with us, with get a copy of your own — we recommend these resources:

Start & Support Your Own Book Club

Actions You Can Take

Sign the Petitions:

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts de-flock the States:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Thank you Cris Northern, Donna Dupont, Laura Tompkins, Cristin McQueen, Maggie Birmingham, and many others for tuning into my live video with Tara Devlin and Nick Paro! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Check out the new BroadBanner network and affiliate calendar!

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective.
Support and subscribe to Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

Banner & Backbone Team

~ Lawrence Winnerman | Nick Paro | Ellie Leonard | Melissa Corrigan, she/her | Shane Yirak | Walter Rhein | Stephanie G Wilson, PhD | Frederic Poag | Rachel @ This Woman Votes ~

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Banner and Backbone Media LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture