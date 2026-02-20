Where We Begin
This week Nick Paro and Tara Devlin begin our reading and discussion into To Catch A Fascist — Christopher Mathias’ highly insightful “investigation into the rise of white nationalist and neo-Nazi movements in the United States, centered on the anti-fascists groups working to expose and stop these hateful factions” (Simon & Schuster).
Buy the book directly from the publisher: To Catch A Fascist
Where to find resources
How to Access the material
We encourage you to read along with us, with get a copy of your own — we recommend these resources:
Go to your local library and checkout a copy, if available
Start & Support Your Own Book Club
Actions You Can Take
Sign the Petitions:
Call your public servants on important issues:
Join the efforts de-flock the States:
Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:
Reach out on Signal: @TheOrdersProject.76
Thank you Cris Northern, Donna Dupont, Laura Tompkins, Cristin McQueen, Maggie Birmingham, and many others for tuning into my live video with Tara Devlin and Nick Paro! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes
Check out the new BroadBanner network and affiliate calendar!
You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.
The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.