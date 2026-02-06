Banner and Backbone Media

Banner and Backbone Media

Transcript

Anti Fascist Book Club - Book 3, E6: Strongmen - Resistance and Endings

Banner & Backbone Media's panel discusses the final 2 chapters of Ruth Ben-Ghiat's authoritative study into the rise (and fall) of "Strongmen: From Mussolini to the Present".
Banner & Backbone Media, Kristofer Goldsmith, Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, and 2 others
Feb 06, 2026

Book Club In Review

This final discussion into Ruth Ben-Ghiat’s authoritative study, Strongmen: From Mussolini to the Present, brings together the Banner & Backbone Media’s panel — Nick Paro, Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Tara Devlin, and Kristofer Goldsmith — for a conversation centered on how modern fascist movements weaponize masculinity, impose subservient femininity, hijack culture, and overburden bureaucracy — and how those systems ultimately collapse and fail when met with sustained, decentralized resistance. We connect Ruth Ben-Ghiat’s historical framework to our present-day, immediate threats: voter suppression efforts like the SAVE Act, the normalization of paramilitary intimidation, and the laundering of authoritarian cultural narratives through “trad-wife” and “soft-girl” aesthetics. Our conversation emphasized that fascism and authoritarianism don’t end on their own — they are dismantled through organized, coordinated, local, persistent pressure that imposes real social, legal, and political costs.

What Comes Next?

Next week we begin our reading and discussion into To Catch A FascistChristopher Mathias’ highly insightful “investigation into the rise of white nationalist and neo-Nazi movements in the United States, centered on the anti-fascists groups working to expose and stop these hateful factions” (Simon & Schuster).

Where to find resources

How to Access the material

We encourage you to read along with us, with get a copy of your own — we recommend these resources:

Start & Support Your Own Book Club

Actions You Can Take

Sign the Petitions:

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and de-flock the States:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Thank you Melissa Corrigan, she/her, Cris Northern, Thea Hayes, Jack, Patrick Kenny, and many others for tuning into my live video with Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Tara Devlin, Kristofer Goldsmith, and Nick Paro!

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Banner & Backbone Team

~ Lawrence Winnerman | Nick Paro | Ellie Leonard | Melissa Corrigan, she/her | Shane Yirak | Walter Rhein | Stephanie G Wilson, PhD | Frederic Poag | Rachel @ This Woman Votes ~

