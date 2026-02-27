Anti Fascist Book Club: To Catch A Fascist

Book Club In Review

This week on Banner & Backbone Media’s Anti-Fascist Book Club — Nick Paro, Tara Devlin, and Kristofer Goldsmith continued our discussion of To Catch a Fascist, by Christopher Mathias — and our most important takeaway is this:

The extremist movement in America is not fringe. It is organized.

For years, too many of us dismissed (and continue to dismiss) neo-Nazi and accelerationist groups as scattered, unorganized street thugs. But as Kristofer Goldsmith put it during our discussion:

“This book is everything I have wanted people to know for like five years.”

We reference both Chris and Kris’ reporting and experiences — showing how deeply networked these groups are, how they self-radicalize online, how they infiltrate institutions, and how they deliberately structure influence pipelines. Doing so brings our discussion through

The radicalization pipeline in the “manosphere”,

How extremist groups deliberately consume propaganda to harden ideology,

Why law enforcement often cannot — and should not — infiltrate these spaces without cause,

The role of citizen investigators, and

The normalization of white nationalist policy at higher levels of power.

One of the most important themes we returned to was masculinity. These movements rely on a masked and performative masculinity — cosplaying strength while hiding behind pseudonyms, avatars, and coordinated anonymity. We confront it with transparency because the fight against fascism is cultural, digital, and institutional — and this book forces us to stop pretending otherwise.

Where to find resources

How to Access the material

We encourage you to read along with us, with get a copy of your own — we recommend these resources:

Buy the book directly from the publisher: To Catch A Fascist

Go to your local library and checkout a copy, if available

Bookstore.org

ThriftBooks.com

Start & Support Your Own Book Club

Actions You Can Take

Sign the Petitions:

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and de-flock the States:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Orders Project

Reach out on Signal: @TheOrdersProject.76

Thank you Ms.Yuse, Laura Tompkins, Shirley Figueroa, Elizabeth, ArtB3ing, and many others for tuning into my live video with Tara Devlin, Kristofer Goldsmith, and Nick Paro! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Check out the new BroadBanner network and affiliate calendar!

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective .

Support and subscribe to Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

Banner & Backbone Team