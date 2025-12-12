Anti Fascist Book Club, E13: Strongmen, part 1

Book Club in Review

On today’s Anti Fascist Book Club (AFBC),

welcomes on our panel —

,

,

, and

— to begin their discussion into the 3rd book on the

—

.

is

’s landmark study into authoritarianism. The AFBC team explores how modern strongmen — from Mussolini to Trump — use carefully crafted personas of virility, rampant corruption, propaganda, and cooperation of the elites to consolidate power. The team connects these themes to current U.S. political dynamics — focusing in on Abrahamic Nationalists, tech-billionaires and the elites, and the erosion of democratic norms.

The major takeaway from today’s discussion: authoritarianism is not a single leader — it is a system. It spreads through the merging of political and personal identities, capturing the media infrastructure and distribution mechanisms, and the deliberate creation of instability — yet, authoritarianism is historically fragile. Strongmen fall when communities organize, effectively message, and reclaim democratic power at the local level.

The AFBC’s mission reflect this truth: we are building networks of informed, connected, and active citizens who will break the authoritarian cycle. Patriotism is both knowledge and action — this path forward requires long-term thinking, authentic leadership, and being courageous by telling and creating a better national story.

Where to find resources

How to Access the material

We encourage you to read along with us, with get a copy of your own — we recommend these resources:

Go to your local library and checkout a copy, if available

Bookstore.org

ThriftBooks.com

Start & Support Your Own Book Club

Actions You Can Take

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Orders Project

Reach out on Signal: @TheOrdersProject.76

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video with

,

,

, and

! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Banner & Backbone Team