Banner and Backbone Media

Banner and Backbone Media

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Anti Fascist Book Club, E13: Strongmen, part 1

The Banner & Backbone panel begin and introduce their discussion into Ruth Ben-Ghiat’s book “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present”.
Banner & Backbone Media's avatar
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Tara Devlin's avatar
+1
Banner & Backbone Media
,
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
,
Nick Paro
, and 2 others
Dec 12, 2025

Book Club in Review

On today’s Anti Fascist Book Club (AFBC),

Banner & Backbone Media
welcomes on our panel —
Nick Paro
,
Tara Devlin
,
Kristofer Goldsmith
, and
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
— to begin their discussion into the 3rd book on the Veterans Fighting Fascism’s reading listStrongmen: Mussolini to the Present. Strongmen is
Ruth Ben-Ghiat
’s landmark study into authoritarianism. The AFBC team explores how modern strongmen — from Mussolini to Trump — use carefully crafted personas of virility, rampant corruption, propaganda, and cooperation of the elites to consolidate power. The team connects these themes to current U.S. political dynamics — focusing in on Abrahamic Nationalists, tech-billionaires and the elites, and the erosion of democratic norms.

The major takeaway from today’s discussion: authoritarianism is not a single leader — it is a system. It spreads through the merging of political and personal identities, capturing the media infrastructure and distribution mechanisms, and the deliberate creation of instability — yet, authoritarianism is historically fragile. Strongmen fall when communities organize, effectively message, and reclaim democratic power at the local level.

The AFBC’s mission reflect this truth: we are building networks of informed, connected, and active citizens who will break the authoritarian cycle. Patriotism is both knowledge and action — this path forward requires long-term thinking, authentic leadership, and being courageous by telling and creating a better national story.

Where to find resources

How to Access the material

We encourage you to read along with us, with get a copy of your own — we recommend these resources:

Start & Support Your Own Book Club

Actions You Can Take

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Thank you

Cat
,
Beth Cruz
,
Cris
,
Donna Dupont
,
William Rochelle
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
,
Tara Devlin
,
Kristofer Goldsmith
, and
Nick Paro
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective.
Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
|
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
~

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Banner and Backbone Media LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture