Anti Fascist Book Club, E13: Strongmen, part 1

On today’s Anti Fascist Book Club (AFBC),welcomes on our panel — , , , and — to begin their discussion into the 3rd book on the Veterans Fighting Fascism’s reading list — Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present. Strongmen is ’s landmark study into authoritarianism. The AFBC team explores how modern strongmen — from Mussolini to Trump — use carefully crafted personas of virility, rampant corruption, propaganda, and cooperation of the elites to consolidate power. The team connects these themes to current U.S. political dynamics — focusing in on Abrahamic Nationalists, tech-billionaires and the elites, and the erosion of democratic norms.
The major takeaway from today’s discussion: authoritarianism is not a single leader — it is a system. It spreads through the merging of political and personal identities, capturing the media infrastructure and distribution mechanisms, and the deliberate creation of instability — yet, authoritarianism is historically fragile. Strongmen fall when communities organize, effectively message, and reclaim democratic power at the local level.
The AFBC’s mission reflect this truth: we are building networks of informed, connected, and active citizens who will break the authoritarian cycle. Patriotism is both knowledge and action — this path forward requires long-term thinking, authentic leadership, and being courageous by telling and creating a better national story.
