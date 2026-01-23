Anti Fascist Book Club - Book 3, E5: Strongmen - Virility, Corruption, and Violence

AFBC In Review

Today’s Anti Fascist Book Club with Nick Paro, Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Tara Devlin, and Kristofer Goldsmith explored how strongmen use virility myths and fabricated national origins to legitimize and consolidate rule. Drawing from Chapters 6-8 of Ruth Ben-Ghiat’s authoritative study, Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present, our discussion examined how authoritarian leaders (and movements) use false, staged masculinity; sexual dominance; and ‘rebirth’ narratives to mask weakness, justify repression, and bind personal power to national identity.

