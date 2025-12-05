Banner and Backbone Media

Banner and Backbone Media



Transcript

Anti Fascist Book Club, E12: Be Calm, Be A Patriot, and Be Courageous

Banner & Backbone Media brings its latest, and final, discussion into Timothy Snyder’s “On Tyranny”.
Banner & Backbone Media
,
Evan Fields
,
Kristofer Goldsmith
, and 2 others
Dec 05, 2025

Show Notes

Today on the

Banner & Backbone Media
Anti Fascist Book Club, our panel —
Nick Paro
,
Kristofer Goldsmith
,
Evan Fields
, and
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
— dive into the final 3 chapters of
Timothy Snyder
’s On Tyranny.

Before jumping into the main discussion, the team took some time to go over

Nick Paro
’s latest article where the team goes over the importance of doing our own, good journalism to bring easily digestible information to everyday citizens.

Wounded and Unknown: Treatment and Release Procedures for "Unprivileged Belligerents"

Banner & Backbone Media, Nick Paro, and 3 others
·
Dec 4
Wounded and Unknown: Treatment and Release Procedures for "Unprivileged Belligerents"

Introduction

Read full story

In the main discussion, the team goes into depth on the importance of:

  • Being calm (and well informed) in the event of a terrorist event — as Snyder describes, fascism takes hold and advantage of managed terror events.

  • Being a patriot — acknowledging that the work and efforts you are doing are patriotic because you are actively taking part in and being for democracy.

  • Being courageous and willing to put yourself in spaces you have previously been afraid to fill — now is the time to make small acts of creativity and community building a habit — get comfortable being uncomfortable because you’ll be living in that state for a while.

What comes Next?

Next week, 12/12 at 12:30pm ET, the team begins their discussion into

Ruth Ben-Ghiat
’s Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present.

Sneak Peek

Awesome surprise at the end from

Kristofer Goldsmith
as he announces, secret to you 🤫, a new addition to the Veterans Fighting Fascism webpage…
Kristofer Goldsmith
and
Nick Paro
have been busy working on new books for the reading list, now there is an entire playbook and learning series from Kris is now out — How to be Antifa.

Thank you

Beth Cruz
,
Cris Northern
,
Jeanne Elbe
,
Sunny
,
Millicent
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
,
Evan Fields
,
Kristofer Goldsmith
, and
Nick Paro
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Where to find resources

How to Access the material

We encourage you to read along with us, with get a copy of your own — we recommend these resources:

Learn More about starting your own in-person AFBC

Actions You Can Take

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective.
Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
|
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
~

