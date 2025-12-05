Anti Fascist Book Club, E12: Be Calm, Be A Patriot, and Be Courageous

Show Notes

Today on the

, our panel —

,

,

, and

— dive into the final 3 chapters of

’s

.

Before jumping into the main discussion, the team took some time to go over

’s latest article where the team goes over the importance of doing our own, good journalism to bring easily digestible information to everyday citizens.

In the main discussion, the team goes into depth on the importance of:

Being calm (and well informed) in the event of a terrorist event — as Snyder describes, fascism takes hold and advantage of managed terror events.

Being a patriot — acknowledging that the work and efforts you are doing are patriotic because you are actively taking part in and being for democracy.

Being courageous and willing to put yourself in spaces you have previously been afraid to fill — now is the time to make small acts of creativity and community building a habit — get comfortable being uncomfortable because you’ll be living in that state for a while.

What comes Next?

Next week, 12/12 at 12:30pm ET, the team begins their discussion into

’s

.

Sneak Peek

Awesome surprise at the end from

as he announces, secret to you 🤫, a new addition to the Veterans Fighting Fascism webpage…

and

have been busy working on new books for the reading list, now there is an entire playbook and learning series from Kris is now out —

.

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video with

,

,

, and

! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Where to find resources

How to Access the material

We encourage you to read along with us, with get a copy of your own — we recommend these resources:

Go to your local library and checkout a copy, if available

Bookstore.org

ThriftBooks.com

Learn More about starting your own in-person AFBC

Actions You Can Take

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective .

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

Banner & Backbone Team