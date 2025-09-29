Banner & Backbone: Palantalk — TESCREAL

Show Notes
On today’s Episode of Palantalk,and welcome on our special guest, , to give a deep dive into the “religion” birthed from Silicon Valley — TESCREAL.
T - Transhumanism
E - Extropianism
S - Singularitarianism
C - Cosmism
R - Rationalism
EA - Effective Altruism
L - Longermism
For a full read of today’s 2 main articles, with definitions for each TESCREAL philosophy, see’s work:
Immortal Billionaire Demi-Gods Or Greedy Delusional Spoiled Fucksticks? You Decide!
For secondary readings on the human costs of accelerating towards the AI “Singularity” and achieving the TESCREAL philosophies, see’s work:
Joinand every Monday at 1pm ET for ’s Palantalk.
