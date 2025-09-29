Banner & Backbone

Banner & Backbone: Palantalk — TESCREAL

Banner & Backbone's Nick Paro and Shane Yirak welcome special guest The Opinionated Ogre to discuss the technofascist "religion" born out of Silicon Valley - TESCREAL
Sep 29, 2025
Show Notes

On today’s Episode of Palantalk,

Nick Paro
and
Shane Yirak
welcome on our special guest,
The Opinionated Ogre
, to give a deep dive into the “religion” birthed from Silicon Valley — TESCREAL.

  • T - Transhumanism

  • E - Extropianism

  • S - Singularitarianism

  • C - Cosmism

  • R - Rationalism

  • EA - Effective Altruism

  • L - Longermism

For a full read of today’s 2 main articles, with definitions for each TESCREAL philosophy, see

The Opinionated Ogre
’s work:

For secondary readings on the human costs of accelerating towards the AI “Singularity” and achieving the TESCREAL philosophies, see

Shane Yirak
’s work:

Thank you

Cat
,
Independent Voter 1
,
Beth Cruz
,
Daniel D Woodard
,
Nancy B.
,
Sunny
,
Margaret Groves
,
Gloria Jean Brewer
,
Susan J
,
A. Hofferkamp
, and many others for tuning into our live video!

Join

Shane Yirak
and
Nick Paro
every Monday at 1pm ET for
Banner & Backbone
’s Palantalk.

Contributor Links

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be donated to charities and foundations supporting Epstein victims or dedicated to renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Frederic Poag
|
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
~

