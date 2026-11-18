Iran fired drones at a U.S. radar facility in Bahrain on Tuesday, its third attack on American military targets there in recent days after a roughly two-month lull in fighting [1]. Hours later, a U.S. official told Al Jazeera the U.S. struck a missile launch site on Iran’s Qeshm island, and Kuwait’s army said its air defenses were intercepting “hostile drone attacks” [2]. The same day, the man nominated to run the Navy told senators, “This war, again, I know it’s a strain on our Navy” [3].

What Happened

This picks up where the Nov. 14 Banner Brief left off. Iran targeted a U.S. early-warning radar in Bahrain on Friday, fired at a radar system at an American helicopter base there on Sunday, and fired again on Tuesday [1]. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said Tuesday’s drones, aimed at a radar system at an air base in Bahrain, “were intercepted without any damage to US equipment or personnel” [2]. The AP reported there appeared to be little or no damage, despite claims of success [1]. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted the radar at Sheikh Isa air base, calling it a response to “repeated violations of Iranian airspace by US military drones” [2].

The AP reported the attacks followed U.S. strikes on Iranian communications towers and ongoing drone surveillance operations [1]. Iran’s deputy provincial governor said the U.S. strikes on Qeshm caused no damage to residential, commercial or infrastructure areas, and Iran’s official news agency reported five to six explosions on the island [2]. Kuwait’s military did not say where the drones came from or whether anyone was hurt [2].

The escalation lands as the USS Theodore Roosevelt joins the USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington in the region, which the AP reports puts U.S. naval assets there above the force deployed when the war began [1]. CENTCOM would not say whether it plans to keep all three carrier strike groups in place [1].

At his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao confirmed a figure Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., cited from independent estimates or media reports: about $32.5 million a day for the naval blockade of Iran [3]. Warren also cited estimates that earlier Iranian strikes on the Navy’s regional headquarters in Bahrain did at least $400 million in damage, and Cao said he could not give a full damage assessment because “it’s a nonpermissive area for us to go” [3]. He also conceded the Navy has fired expired munitions: “For some of these munitions, we recoded them. And so we’re able to shoot off the expired munitions” [3].

Why It Matters

Sailors are carrying this. The USS Abraham Lincoln’s deployment ran from November 2025 to October 2026, a period that included eight suicide attempts [5]. Asked by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., about suicide attempts aboard the ships, Cao said that what he saw “as eight suicide attempts, I see as eight suicide mitigations” [3][4]. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., said his office has heard “reports of not enough food and inadequate basic necessities” on ships deployed now, including from a parent whose child “lost more than 45 pounds in six months” [3]. Cao said he was focused on sailors’ welfare but compared sailors going hungry to “my kids opening up the refrigerator door and saying there’s nothing to eat in here” [3]. He also said he does not control deployment lengths, which Al Jazeera reports have crept toward a full year at sea [4].

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., told Cao, “I think you are minimizing what mental health strain is on these service members” [5]. Asked by Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., whether he had warned Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about the strain the Iran war was placing on the Navy, Cao said Hegseth “knows my stance on our readiness and the strain it takes on our sailors” [5]. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., said “the munitions expended and damage sustained from Operation Epic Fury alone will take years to recover” [3].

Our Read

Here’s the mechanism I see. Washington’s line is that new strikes are unlikely [1], but the U.S. keeps flying drones and hitting targets near Iran’s coast, Iran answers at Bahrain, and the U.S. answers again [1][2]. That loop doesn’t need anyone to decide on a new war. It just needs both sides to keep doing what they’re doing, with three carriers parked in range and a blockade that only works if ships stay on station.

What worries me most as a veteran is the language. Calling suicide attempts “mitigations” and comparing hunger at sea to a kid staring into a fridge tells you how the leadership is processing the cost: as a readiness metric, not as people. When the official who should be the loudest voice for sailors in front of Hegseth describes his advocacy as saying Hegseth “knows my stance,” the people carrying this war have no one visibly pushing for them in that room. The record also leaves a hole: the Navy’s acting chief said he could not give a full damage assessment for the earlier strikes on its Bahrain headquarters, which makes it hard for Congress to price what it’s being asked to fund.

The Other Side

Cao argued the war has “really set China back on their heels” by showing all the services working together [3]. He said Tomahawk production has jumped: “When I was in uniform, we only produced 125 Tomahawks a year. Right now we’re well above 60 every month” [3]. He said interceptor production is also ramping up, and that “sustained investment in our people will increase readiness, improve retention and recruitment” [3][4]. Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., said it was “fundamentally important” to have a confirmed Navy secretary for the next two years [5]. And after Tuesday’s attack, an analyst with the International Institute for Strategic Studies told the AP, “This is not it — yet” [1].

Did Commanders Ignore Warnings Before Six Soldiers Died in Kuwait?

What happened. Army Reserve Maj. Stephen Ramsbottom, wounded in the March 1 Iranian drone strike on Port Shuaiba in Kuwait, has asked the Pentagon’s inspector general for an independent investigation, and his lawyers submitted the complaint to Capitol Hill on Friday [7]. Six service members were killed and dozens injured, and Al Jazeera reports it remains the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the war [6]. Al Jazeera obtained a 14-page whistleblower complaint, submitted Friday to the House and Senate Armed Services committees by a soldier wounded in the attack whom the outlet did not name [6]. It says “the drone threat to the port was raised directly to the commanding general of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command at least three times in the week before hostilities” and that “each warning was dismissed” [6]. It says the site had “no physician, no fixed aid station, and only one ambulance,” and that at least one of those killed “could have survived” with adequate medical support [6]. The Army says it has finished its investigation but has not released the findings [6][7]. Ramsbottom has also turned some of the blame on himself: “I feel this is a tactical failure by the Army, our leadership and myself, all the way down to my level” [7].

Our read. Hegseth’s “squirter” framing puts the deaths on luck. The whistleblower accounts put them on planning: where troops were placed, what overhead protection they had, and who was told. The Army says it has a finished report [6][7], but Ramsbottom’s lawyer says the Army’s investigations have failed to resolve questions about senior commanders’ decisions [7]. That’s the case for an independent look, and for releasing what the Army already has so the public can judge whether it answers those questions.

The other side. At a March 2 news conference, Hegseth said “a squirter” got through U.S. air defenses and hit what he called a fortified operations center [7]. President Donald Trump said Monday that of 8,000 to 9,000 Iranian one-way attack drones, “only 2 of them got through, resulting in U.S. fatalities,” adding, “CENTCOM defensive measures have been historically effective” [7]. Against that, Al Jazeera reports that senior military leaders have acknowledged Iran’s Shahed drones have inflicted more damage on the battlefield than anticipated [6]. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to the allegations [6][7].

Watch For

Trump is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in China on Thursday, with the Iran war on the agenda [2].

Cao needs waivers from both the House and Senate to be confirmed, because he retired in 2021 and the law requires seven years [5].

The new, Democratic-controlled Congress is scheduled to be sworn in on Jan. 3, 2027 [4].

Call your senators, especially if they sit on Armed Services. Ask two things: release the Army’s Port Shuaiba investigation, and get a public damage figure for Bahrain before voting on Cao’s waiver.

Open questions: If the Army’s Kuwait report backs the “squirter” account, why not release it? And who in the chain is accountable for crew welfare when the Navy’s top civilian says deployment lengths aren’t his call?

Related Reading

Sources

Compiled from 7 sources across 4 outlets. Source text as of Nov 18, 2026.

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Check out the new BroadBanner calendar and creator tools!

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Actions You Can Take

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to de-flock the States:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Orders Project

Reach out on Signal: @TheOrdersProject.76

Reach out to the team if you are interested in volunteering time, supporting, and building these community driven platforms:

Submit feedback directly to: info@bannerandbackbone.com