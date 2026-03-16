Palantalk | E31 - The War Wages On

In Review

Three weeks into the U.S. military campaign against Iran, Nick Paro and Shane Yirak use open-source intelligence — flight tracking data, battlefield maps, casualty reports, and interceptor depletion modeling — to describe a conflict that is going far worse than the official briefings admit. Shane frames Iran's asymmetrical strategy clearly: don't fight the fist, go for the eyes — degrade logistics, bleed interceptors, activate proxies, and survive. Nick adds the domestic dimension: the war is also being used to construct the conditions for expanded surveillance, potential conscription, and public suppression at home. The action is clear — stop consuming propaganda, pressure congressional representatives, and support independent media doing the verification work that mainstream outlets won't.

Our Takeaways

Verify troop movement through open sources. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit has been redeployed from Okinawa toward the Middle East. The Army abruptly cancelled an 82nd Airborne Division headquarters training exercise — that doesn’t happen often. Cross-reference reports before sharing numbers — official figures have already diverged.

Reframe the scope of the conflict. This is not a U.S./Israel-vs.-Iran operation. U.S. bases, airports, and energy infrastructure across Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are being struck simultaneously by Iran’s proxy network—with others, like the Houthis still waiting to enter the action. This is at minimum a regional axis war.

Watch the Kurdish situation closely. Iran preemptively bombed Kurdish military sites to prevent them from joining the U.S. campaign. The Kurds have stepped back. Their safety is directly tied to whether or when the U.S. withdraws.

Monitor selective service funding and draft precedents. The U.S. has historically overfunded selective service infrastructure before implementing broader drafts. That pattern is repeating.

Contact your congressional representatives directly. The most available lever for all citizens right now is direct, primary pressure — force candidates to take positions on the war and its human cost.

Use OSINT sources over mainstream briefings. Flight tracking data, battlefield maps, and cross-referenced casualty reports are publicly available and more accurate than official statements.

Thank you ESBC NFL And SportsBetting, Courtney M 🇨🇦, Ms.Yuse, Jack, GW B, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Paro and Shane Yirak! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Disclaimer: We are in no way a danger to ourselves or others. We are in no way having any ideations of self harm or harming others. We are in no way promoting or suggesting any type of violent action towards these tech companies, the cities and law enforcement agencies that contract with them, or any agency of local, state, or federal law enforcement. We always insist our readers maintain a nonviolent position of resistance.

Actions You Can Take

Visit our new community network and affiliate calendar:

Sign the Petitions:

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and de-flock the States:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Orders Project

Reach out on Signal: @TheOrdersProject.76

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Check out the new BroadBanner network and affiliate calendar!

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Reach out to the Banner & Backbone Media team if you are interested in volunteering time, supporting, and building these community driven platforms:

Support and subscribe to Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

Banner & Backbone Team