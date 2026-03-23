Palantalk In Review

Nick Paro, Shane Yirak, and Rachel @ This Woman Votes opened with a sharp analysis of the SAVE Act's voter suppression mechanics, arguing that the law's passport-document requirements will disproportionately disenfranchise women — including Republican women whose access to identity documents has been systematically constrained. The conversation then shifted to its core subject: how independent media creators can build and deploy their own tech infrastructure to compete on the same information terrain as well-funded authoritarian actors. Nick live-demoed the Broad Banner Assistant, an open-source automation tool that pulls content from Google Drive, converts it to Markdown, and publishes it to GitHub Pages with minimal human input — positioning GitHub as both a content distribution channel and an AI training-data feed. Rachel introduced the concept of a sovereign tech stack using locally-run small language models, explained the Owl Problem as evidence that AI bias transmission is poorly understood even by developers, and detailed how she used AI-assisted OSINT aggregation to track troop movements before CENTCOM announced them. The episode closed with a geopolitical segment on Iran's strategic goal of decoupling the Trump regime from its Gulf financial backers, and a call for audiences to treat citizen journalism and AI-literacy as active civic responsibilities.

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Key Takeaways

Star your GitHub repositories and share GitHub Pages links — visibility metrics feed directly into the AI models that learn from public repositories, making audience engagement a form of counter-narrative training data.

Add “and tell me why you think this is important to me” to the end of every AI prompt — it forces the model to surface its own bias toward your past usage patterns so you can interrogate it rather than absorb it.

Research the SAVE Act’s documentary requirements and compare them against passport-ownership data by demographic — the numbers reveal who the law is actually designed to remove from the voter rolls.

Look up Project Maven and read Palantir’s publicly available contract documentation — understanding how AI is integrated into military targeting decisions is prerequisite knowledge for any informed civic engagement with AI policy.

Build or download a morality/ethics instruction set for any AI agent you operate — Rachel’s Epistemic War Report prompt is available under Creative Commons and is a usable starting point.

Disclaimer: We are in no way a danger to ourselves or others. We are in no way having any ideations of self harm or harming others. We are in no way promoting or suggesting any type of violent action towards these tech companies, the cities and law enforcement agencies that contract with them, or any agency of local, state, or federal law enforcement. We insist our readers maintain a nonviolent position of resistance.

Actions You Can Take

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Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and de-flock the States:

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Orders Project

Reach out on Signal: @TheOrdersProject.76

Thank you Marcus Flowers, NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, AmericanCitizen, Courtney M 🇨🇦, Martin D. Vasquez, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Paro, Shane Yirak, and Rachel @ This Woman Votes! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

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