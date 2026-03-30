Palantalk | E33 - Bomb First and Ask No Questions

Palantalk In Review

Nick Paro and Shane Yirak open today’s Palantalk by framing the U.S. military campaign against Iran not as war in any conventional sense, but as an act of state terrorism executed without a coherent exit strategy — the direct result of a Pentagon gutted of its institutional brain trust and replaced with ideological loyalists. Shane presents a systematic accounting of the military leadership purge that began in February 2025, tracking the removal of at least 24 generals and admirals — including CENTCOM commander General Michael Carrilla, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General C.Q. Brown, and the head of U.S. Cyber Command — each fired for offering professional resistance or inconvenient intelligence. In their place, the administration installed loyalists aligned with Christian Nationalists and Dominionist ideology, substituting obedience for mission command and, as Shane flags, accelerating the integration of Palantir into Pentagon operations as an AI replacement for the human expertise that was purged.

Nick and Shane then analyze Iran’s documented military strategy: a disciplined tit-for-tat doctrine that has degraded 40% of the U.S. tanker fleet, destroyed at least one irreplaceable E-3 Sentinel AWACS pulled from Alaska, rendered 14 regional airbases uninhabitable, and — critically — held its entire inventory of anti-ship ballistic missiles in reserve, suggesting Iran is waiting for the highest-value moment to deploy them. The episode closes on the Kharg Island question: both hosts argue that a U.S. amphibious assault on Kharg would walk directly into a prepared Iranian kill box in the Strait of Hormuz, mining the strait behind the fleet and creating a mass-casualty cascade — exactly the scenario that a reactionary, plan-free Pentagon leadership would fall into.

Key Takeaways

Track the Strait of Hormuz closely: Iran controls Hormuz and the Houthis control the Bab al-Mandeb, meaning both of the world’s critical oil shipping lanes are already in adversary hands. Any naval surge into the strait should be read as an escalation trigger, not a show of strength.

Verify the military’s casualty and damage numbers against independent OSINT sources. Shane documents a consistent pattern of official minimization — “damaged” regularly means destroyed — and cross-referencing Chinese satellite imagery, the Wall Street Journal’s base reporting, and tools like IranWarLive.com gives a far more accurate operational picture.

Understand what Palantir’s designation as an essential Pentagon contractor means for democratic oversight. Firing human experts who push back and replacing them with AI systems that comply is a structural shift in how military decisions are made and by whom they can be questioned.

Watch the Kharg Island situation as a potential strategic trap. Shane’s analysis holds that Iran has war-gamed this scenario deliberately — they want the U.S. to attempt a seizure so they can mine the strait, strand a carrier group, and force a mass-casualty response that exhausts U.S. naval assets.

Support the troops by opposing the war. Nick, as a disabled Army combat veteran, is direct: supporting service members means demanding they be brought home, not conflating troop welfare with political support for the operation by sending them into an unwinnable position.

OSINT Resources

Extras

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Thank you Amy Gabrielle, Lisa | We Are The Third Estate, Donna Dupont, Deborah J., Sharon Rousseau, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Paro and Shane Yirak! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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