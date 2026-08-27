Palantalk | E49 - The Wars of Choice Rage On

Summary

Nick Paro and Shane Yirak spent E49 tracing how the Iran war of choice is draining force posture everywhere else. Shane presented his own Firebrand Project assessment of 39 US military installations across the Western Pacific island chains and reported that 82.1% lack organic integrated air missile defense — most depend on naval assets now being redeployed, including the USS George Washington, pulled from its forward-deployed position in Japan toward the Strait of Hormuz to relieve the USS Abraham Lincoln after more than 260 days at sea. He notes that a single Patriot and PAC-3 battery on Okinawa covers six Marine installations, that Midway, Saipan and Tinian have no defense he could confirm, and that the US has now canceled Marine drills with South Korea over Iran-related force constraints. Nick read from Project 2025 pages 126-127, the section titled “Change U.S. Missile Defense Policy,” and argued the Pacific drawdown is a deliberate consolidation toward homeland defense and hemispheric control, not a mistake. Shane accepted the plan but pushed back on its execution: cronyism, a degrading KC-135 fleet, and a year-long antimony shortage mean the paper strategy outruns the industrial base. The episode’s practical value is a map of where to look next: the assessment Shane is publishing, the Project 2025 text itself, and the accountability mechanisms that have already been dismantled.

Key Takeaways

Read the primary text, not the summary of it. Nick counted 57 mentions of Iran in Project 2025 and noted that its Iran section is followed immediately by one on Venezuela. Pages 126-127 lay out the missile-defense policy shift; verify the language yourself before accepting anyone’s characterization of it.

Track the carrier and oiler movements through open-source reporting. Shane follows OSINT ship-tracking sources for port calls and at-sea resupply, saying CENTCOM is not telling the public anything about what happened. His full installation-by-installation list is being published through the Firebrand Project.

Document the accountability gaps as they close. Nick reported that the last real oversight reporting on ICE detention was in 2025 before the mechanism was handed to operators like CoreCivic to self-report, and that Stars and Stripes fired its editor-in-chief and a Middle East reporter this weekend. Both are checkable, and both narrow what the public can verify next quarter.

People, Orgs, and Terms Mentioned

People:

Nick Paro — Founder of Banner & Backbone Media and co-host; argued the drawdown is intentional.

Shane Yirak — Independent geopolitical analyst at the Firebrand Project; author of the 39-installation assessment.

Joshua Aviles — US Navy sailor aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln whose father, Luis Manuel Aviles, was arrested by Border Patrol in Key West.

Jared Kushner — Cited by Nick as conducting US diplomacy without Senate confirmation; met privately with Hakeem Jeffries.

Organizations / Programs:

Firebrand Project — Shane’s independent analysis publication; source of the Pacific missile-defense assessment.

CoreCivic — Private detention operator now responsible for its own incident reporting.

Flock Safety — Camera network Nick puts at roughly 120,000 units nationally, with a new AI operating system he says tracks individuals without a plate or a suspected crime.

Stars and Stripes — Military news outlet whose editor-in-chief and Middle East reporter were fired this weekend.

Terms / Concepts:

Integrated Air Missile Defense (IAMD) — A networked grid of sensors and interceptors; “organic” IAMD means a base owns its own rather than borrowing a ship’s.

Island chains — The layered Pacific basing strategy running from Okinawa outward, meant to provide defensive depth around Taiwan.

Dominionism — The Christian-nationalist theology Nick argues requires a Middle East Armageddon and drives the endless-war posture.

Hemispherication — Nick’s term for withdrawing US power from other regions to consolidate control over the Americas.

Sources & References

Project 2025, “Change U.S. Missile Defense Policy,” pages 126-127 — read aloud on air by Nick.

Firebrand Project independent assessment of 39 Western Pacific installations — Shane’s own analysis, article forthcoming.

Department of Homeland Security statement, Sunday: “having a family member in the military is not a free pass to violate our nation’s laws.”

California state agricultural data cited by Shane: over 75% of US fruits and nuts, 33-50% of vegetables, 20% of dairy.

Actions You Can Take

Check out our new shared community calendar:

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to de-flock the States:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Orders Project

Reach out on Signal: @TheOrdersProject.76

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Check out the new BroadBanner network and affiliate calendar!

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Reach out to the team if you are interested in volunteering time, supporting, and building these community driven platforms:

Submit feedback directly to: info@bannerandbackbone.com

Support and subscribe to Banner & Backbone !

Thank you Cheech Previti, Lisa Joy 🏳️‍🌈, Jason Gael, Samantha Paige (she/they), Courtney M 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Paro and Shane Yirak! Join me for my next live video in the app.