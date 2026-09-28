Palantalk | E50 - Mission Not Accomplished

Summary

In a solo episode, Shane walks viewers through a custom conflict dashboard covering August 17 through September 11, pairing a timeline slider with commercial satellite imagery from SOAR Atlas. He tracks three threads: Houthi strikes on Saudi energy sites, including repeated hits on the Jazan refinery; an exchange of US and Iranian strikes around Hormuz, with US hits on Iranian tankers and Iranian salvos at bases in Jordan, Bahrain, and Iraq; and a Houthi ground offensive along the Red Sea coast. Citing Reuters, he reports that government forces withdrew from Perim (Mayun) Island on September 11 and that Dhubab fell. Shane reads this as the key development: if the Houthis hold that coastline, he argues, deep-water tankers lose reliable access through both Bab al-Mandab and Hormuz. He also points to economic effects: a 2.3 million barrel-per-day drop in Saudi crude supply, which he attributes to the IEA and Reuters; Brent near $105–107; US diesel above $6; and Hormuz transits in single digits against a pre-war baseline of about 125.

Key Takeaways

Watch the coast. Check whether the Saudi-backed PLC counteroffensive retakes Dhubab and the Mocha coastline. Shane treats Houthi control there as the difference between a regional war and a closed Red Sea.

Treat damage claims as unverified. Shane compares Iranian claims (a downed MQ-9, a damaged A-10 and eight F-15s at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base) with CENTCOM denials and satellite imagery. His working rule is that official silence tends to point toward confirmation. That is his judgment, not an established finding.

Track the USS George Washington. Shane expects a renewed US air campaign once the carrier reaches the theater. He reads Iran’s current strikes on US vessels as an attempt to act before it arrives.

People, Orgs, and Terms Mentioned

People:

Scott Bessent — Treasury Secretary; Shane criticizes Treasury’s sanctions-first response

Mohammed bin Salman — Saudi crown prince; Shane reports he asked Trump for help in at least two calls

Organizations / Programs:

Houthis (Ansar Allah) — control Sana’a and are pushing south along the Red Sea coast

IRGC — claims strikes on US vessels and the capture of a US unmanned surface drone

CENTCOM — the US command whose damage assessments Shane disputes

Terms / Concepts:

Bab al-Mandab — the strait between Yemen and the Horn of Africa; one of two outlets for large Gulf tankers

East-West Pipeline — the Saudi line that carries crude to Yanbu around Hormuz; the Houthis claim they hit a pumping station on it

Exclusion zone — Iran’s declared maritime restriction, which Shane says was extended into the Arabian Sea on September 9

Sources & References

Reuters — Perim Island withdrawal, fall of Dhubab, and Saudi supply figures (as cited on air)

International Energy Agency — Saudi crude supply decline (as cited on air)

Al Jazeera — IRGC claim of a captured US surface drone (as cited on air)

SOAR Atlas — commercial satellite imagery used throughout the dashboard

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Thank you Ashleigh Alauren, RuleofLawRules, Nora Sallows, Kim Yirak, Soccermom 🇨🇦, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Paro and Shane Yirak! Join me for my next live video in the app.