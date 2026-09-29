Palantalk | E51 - Profits and Plunder

Summary

Nick and Shane replay Shane’s regional conflict map for August 17 through September 10. Shane then updates the Saudi–Houthi front: he reports that the Houthis captured an island in Bab al-Mandab on Friday and now hold the strait’s eastern coastline, and that Saudi Arabia confirmed its East-West pipeline was shut down. He argues that Saudi air defenses are close to exhausted. By his figures, the kingdom used 86% of its interceptors in the first 30 days and has received one of seven contracted AN/TPY-2 radars, and the Red Sea–facing sites remain unbuilt. Nick reads the war as deliberate destabilization. He argues that its purpose is to shift US oil supply toward Venezuela while oil companies, hedge funds, and defense contractors profit, and he points to strategic petroleum reserves at about 40% of capacity. The hosts close by linking the energy squeeze to AI data-center buildout and urge viewers to take the discussion into the November midterms.

Key Takeaways

Question the casualty math. Shane cites an official wounded-to-killed ratio of 45 to 1, with more than 800 wounded, and calls it implausible for any modern conflict. Compare official figures against independent reporting as new numbers come out.

Track equipment losses. Shane reports 42 US military aircraft lost as of May and 45 MQ-9 Reapers destroyed, about a quarter of the fleet by his estimate. He argues that each loss leaves troops at fixed bases more exposed.

Follow the money. Shane says Americans have paid $73 billion more at the pump since the war began; Nick estimates oil and gas profits at roughly $125 billion this year. Nick frames his response as “environmental stewardship is national defense.”

People, Orgs, and Terms Mentioned

People:

Pete Hegseth — Secretary of Defense; Nick argues he should face investigation and a return to military service under the UCMJ

Mohammed bin Salman — Saudi crown prince; Shane reports Trump declined his two requests for help

JD Vance — vice president; Nick says administration figures have acknowledged the war could last past January 2029

Organizations / Programs:

Houthis (Ansar Allah) — Yemeni movement that Shane describes as a capable ground force with its own missile and drone production

US Army Corps of Engineers — cited by both hosts as a model for using service members on environmental work

Terms / Concepts:

AN/TPY-2 — the radar paired with Patriot and THAAD air-defense systems

Hemispherization — Nick’s term for concentrating US-controlled oil production in the Western Hemisphere

TESCREAL — the tech-elite ideology bundle the hosts covered in an earlier Palantalk episode

Sources & References

Copernicus — satellite imagery Shane cites for strike damage at US bases

Official DoD casualty counts — the basis of the 45-to-1 ratio (as cited on air)

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Thank you Sheryl, Sandra, Outlier, Kirby …heard what?, Teralex 🌊🌊, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Paro and Shane Yirak! Join me for my next live video in the app.