Palantalk | E55 - The Latest On the New Forever War, The Surveillance Machine & More

Palan-Review

Nick opened with good news: Reuters reported on Oct. 9, 2026, that Flock Safety plans to cut about 18% of its staff, roughly 270 jobs, as cities drop its license-plate cameras. He noted that a federal judge in Oklahoma found a deputy’s month-long plate-reader search violated the Fourth Amendment, but that the ruling is not binding precedent. Shane said Flock was the backbone of local surveillance and has no ready replacement.

The team then turned to the voter data. Citing Democracy Docket, Nick reported that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) gathered about 99 million voter records, and that a July report listed six states’ data as “pending Palantir entry into ELITE,” ICE’s enforcement-targeting tool. He paired it with U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan’s ruling that the Justice Department’s program checking state voter rolls against a federal immigration database was unlawful.

On defense, Nick walked through Anduril’s Sparrows Point plant, announced Oct. 6: a $3.7 billion company investment plus a Navy contract worth up to $2.9 billion for Virginia-class submarine parts, with production around 2030. He tied it to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s proposed autonomous warfare command and the Project Meridian study, which includes Anduril co-founder Palmer Luckey. Shane closed with Ukraine’s drone strikes on Yandex data centers and an Iran–Houthi briefing.

“Freedom does not mean you are being surveilled and policed at all times.” — Nick Paro

Key Takeaways

The backlash is working, but it is not law yet. Nick cited Secure Justice’s count of 214 cities that have dropped Flock since 2021, 90 of them in August 2026. Until a court sets binding Fourth Amendment precedent, other plate-reader vendors are unaffected.

Ask why voter rolls sit in an immigration tool. Registering to vote requires citizenship, Nick said, so searching voter files for immigrants rests on a weak premise. He argued ICE should be required to purge the data and submit to an audit.

Data centers are now front-line targets. Shane said the Yandex strikes knocked Russian services offline, and cited reports of a drop in automated social-media accounts afterward. He argued the same weakness makes a drone-heavy, data-dependent military fragile.

Orgs and Concepts Mentioned

Organizations/Programs

Flock Safety — license-plate camera company; about 120,000 cameras serving more than 4,800 agencies, per Nick

ELITE — map-based tool Palantir built for ICE to identify and locate people for enforcement

Democracy Forward — obtained the HSI records through a FOIA lawsuit

Anduril Industries — defense-tech firm building the Arsenal-2 plant near Baltimore

Project Meridian — Hegseth’s 120-day future-warfare study, findings due Jan. 28, 2027

Concepts/Terms

SAVE (Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements) — DHS database the DOJ used to check voter rolls; separate from the SAVE Act

Automated license plate readers — cameras that log plates, times and locations

Autonomous warfare command — proposed four-star command for drones and robotic systems; needs congressional approval, target date Oct. 1, 2027

Next step: Confirm your voter registration today. If you vote by mail, track your ballot or drop it off in person; nonpartisan help is available at 866-OUR-VOTE.

Related: This Week in Palantalk: ICE’s voter files and Palantir, Anduril’s $2.9 billion sub deal & more

Palantalk - where we talk tech, no fascism.

Actions You Can Take

Check out our new shared community calendar:

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to de-flock the States:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Orders Project

Reach out on Signal: @TheOrdersProject.76

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Check out the new BroadBanner network and affiliate calendar!

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Reach out to the team if you are interested in volunteering time, supporting, and building these community driven platforms:

Submit feedback directly to: info@bannerandbackbone.com

Support and subscribe to Banner & Backbone !

Thank you Soso's World, Ms.Yuse, oneflewover, Kim Taylor, MrsEd25, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Paro and Shane Yirak! Join me for my next live video in the app.