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Palantalk | E53 - Eight US Marines injured and the Hazy Misinformation Environment

Nick and Shane examine a Hormuz missile strike that injured eight Marines and went undisclosed for two weeks, Iran's refusal of further talks, and how to weigh claims when every side has a motive.
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Banner & Backbone Media, Nick Paro, and Shane Yirak

Summary

Nick opens with Stars and Stripes’ report on a civilian who breached MacDill Air Force Base in Florida on Saturday. Both the civilian and a security officer were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The hosts condemn any violence against service members and urge viewers to put their anger into the midterms instead. Nick then turns to reporting that Iran’s UN delegation has no plans for further talks with the US, after President Trump rejected Iran’s proposal for a seven-day ceasefire. The central story is NBC News’ report that an Iranian anti-ship cruise missile struck a US vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on September 14, injuring eight Marines. The Pentagon did not disclose the strike at the time. Shane notes that he reported Iranian claims of strikes on the 14th and 15th, which CENTCOM denied. He infers from the all-Marine casualty list that an amphibious assault ship was hit. He reads the fleet’s pullback beyond anti-ship missile range, together with the USS Theodore Roosevelt’s departure from San Diego this weekend, as preparation for a new phase of fighting.

Key Takeaways

  • Compare official casualty counts with independent reporting. The Marines’ injuries surfaced only through NBC’s sources, two weeks after the strike. Nick argues that Hegseth’s overhaul of the Pentagon press corps leaves fewer reporters positioned to ask about cases like this.

  • Apply the belligerent-source rule to every side. Shane doubts Iran’s claim that it targeted 19 vessels, since UKMTO and Lloyd’s List issued no alerts, but calls its claimed capture of a US underwater drone plausible. He applies the same caution to CENTCOM and Saudi interception claims.

  • Watch for signs of renewed fighting after the midterms. Shane points to air-bridge resupply, the Roosevelt’s holiday-stocked deployment, and Iranian strikes on Iranian Kurdish forces in Iraq, which US jets helped intercept.

People, Orgs, and Terms Mentioned

People:

  • Abbas Araghchi — Iranian foreign minister; Shane quotes him, via Fars, saying Iran is ready for both diplomacy and war

  • Mike Waltz — Shane attributes to him a post dismissing the proposed deal as a cynical attempt

  • John Fetterman — the only Democrat to vote against last week’s War Powers measure

Organizations / Programs:

  • USS Theodore Roosevelt — deployed from San Diego for CENTCOM; the Navy says it was stocked for the holidays

  • Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran — targeted by Iranian missile and drone strikes near Koya, in Iraq’s Erbil governorate

Terms / Concepts:

  • Belligerent-source rule — treating any claim from a party to the conflict as unverified until it is independently confirmed

  • MEU — Marine Expeditionary Unit; carried on amphibious ships and central to the blockade’s boarding operations

Sources & References

Thank you Noble Blend, Stacey carney, oneflewover, Zelda Zulu, Randal Hendee, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Paro and Shane Yirak! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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