Nick Paro and Shane Yirak trace three failures of accountability, from a nationwide air traffic outage to a throttled ally and a surveillance contractor rebranding itself, and point each one at the incoming Congress.

Palan-Review

The hosts opened with the Nov. 13, 2026, nationwide FAA ground stop. Nick said 18 of the 22 air route traffic control centers lost communications, not radar. Shane ruled out a cyberattack, space weather, the Microsoft outage and the FAA’s new SMART AI planning tool, and said the most likely cause was an L3Harris cutover in which two new routers flooded the legacy network. Nick said an anonymous FAA-side source told him those systems are required to stay independent until the controller’s voice switch, so a failure this wide suggests redundancy rules were changed or ignored.

On Ukraine, Nick walked through the Starshield speed cap: drone links drop above 161 km/h (100 mph), slower than a Shahed. SpaceX and Elon Musk point to the U.S. government, President Trump denied ordering it, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the administration had no foreknowledge, and the Pentagon inspector general declined senators’ request to investigate. Nick called this the third such cap and said it is becoming a pattern.

Shane’s briefing covered a Houthi push near Taiz, about 80 kilometers from Aden, and the disputed Iranian strike on Bahrain. Iran’s IRGC said it destroyed a U.S. early-warning radar; CENTCOM said it shot down two one-way drones with no injuries or damage. Shane noted the USS Theodore Roosevelt reached CENTCOM on Nov. 15, putting three carriers in the region.

The hosts closed on Palantir’s “progressive” rebrand. CEO Alex Karp told Politico on Nov. 11 that “all of our products are essentially progressive.” Nick set that against Federal Procurement Data System figures: DHS obligations to Palantir rose from about $20.5 million in fiscal 2024 to $81.2 million in 2025 and $214.6 million in 2026. Trump nominated Michael LoSapio, Palantir’s chief information security officer, to lead CISA on Nov. 9.

“Congress has a right to know who turned the switch, who changed the speeds, who capped at 161 kilometers an hour.” — Nick Paro

Key Takeaways

The FAA outage was a communications failure, not the AI tool. SMART plans flight paths and is separate from controller radios. Correct posts that blame it, and watch for an official root-cause finding on the router cutover.

Ask who set the Starshield cap. Musk, the White House and the Pentagon each point elsewhere. Nick said the incoming Congress has the oversight power to find out.

Track Palantir’s DHS money and the LoSapio nomination. Obligations rose roughly tenfold in two years. Nick noted that if the Senate does not confirm LoSapio this session, Trump would have to renominate him before the new Democratic majority.

Orgs and Concepts Mentioned

Organizations/Programs

L3Harris — contractor for the FAA’s legacy telecommunications network; Shane’s likely source of the router cutover.

Starshield — SpaceX’s government satellite service used by Ukraine’s military drones.

CISA — the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, without a Senate-confirmed director since January 2025.

Federal Procurement Data System (FPDS) — the government database Nick used to chart DHS obligations to Palantir.

Concepts/Terms

Contract obligation — money an agency has committed to a contract, not money already paid.

Belligerent source rule — Shane’s rule that both sides in a conflict have reason to overstate success, so neither side’s claim stands alone.

Next step: Call your representative and senators. Ask where they stand on LoSapio’s CISA nomination and whether they will open oversight investigations into the FAA outage and the Starshield cap.

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Thank you NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, GW B, Sandra, Chris Rogers, Lotta Resist, and many others for tuning into my live video with Shane Yirak! Join me for my next live video in the app.