Palan-Review

Nick opened on Stephen Miller, now named White House chief of staff in place of Susie Wiles. He walked through Miller’s record from this term: the May 2025 demand that ICE make 3,000 arrests a day, his May 9, 2025, remark that habeas corpus “can be suspended in a time of invasion,” and his description of VA nurse Alex Pretti as a “would-be assassin.” Nick said Congress should bar Miller and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth from future federal service, and pointed listeners to a petition to impeach, convict, remove and disqualify Hegseth.

Shane then turned to data centers. He covered Project Jupiter in Doña Ana County, N.M., backed by OpenAI and Oracle and financed by Blue Owl, where the county approved $165 billion in industrial revenue bonds and the developer pays $360 million over 30 years in lieu of property taxes. He tied the federal side to Michael Kratsios at the Office of Science and Technology Policy and AI adviser David Sacks, co-authors of the July 2025 AI Action Plan, and said about $236 billion in projects is now at risk. Local wins in Ohio and Sunbury show the pressure points.

Nick closed with This Week in Palantalk: a $1.1 trillion Pentagon base request, Rep. Adam Smith’s push to cap defense at $1 trillion, Shield AI’s $5.3 billion Echodyne deal, and federal contract records showing Palantir at $2.53 billion committed against $2.84 billion in ceilings. Shane noted he documented this drone consolidation a year ago in “Palantir Is Moving to Take Control of America’s Military Drone Army“ and “The Loop Is Closed.”

“What I’m really trying to say is fighting data centers is fighting technofascism.” — Shane Yirak

Key Takeaways

Data centers are won or lost locally. Shane and Nick said zoning and planning meetings, permit fights, recalls and referendums can stop a project before it starts.

The defense budget is up for a vote. A new Congress decides between a $1 trillion cap and the $1.5 trillion plan; Nick argued that money would do more for national defense spent on health care, housing and veterans.

Leadership votes matter. Nick urged listeners to use the call and email scripts in “A Tsunami Also Needs to Wipe Away the Legacy Leadership“ to oppose Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries as party leaders.

Orgs and Concepts Mentioned

Organizations/Programs

Blue Owl — Private-credit firm financing Project Jupiter; Shane’s link from the Thiel network to the build-out.

Echodyne — Counter-drone radar maker Shield AI agreed to buy for up to $5.3 billion.

Federal Procurement Data System (FPDS) — The government’s official record of contract awards, used for Nick’s Palantir figures.

Concepts/Terms

Committed vs. ceiling — Committed is money obligated so far; ceiling is the most a contract could pay.

Monopsony — A market with one dominant buyer; Shane’s term for Pentagon contracting.

Nick will be at the Veterans Day Democracy March at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. Eastern, and streaming it on Sick of This Shit Publications. Call your representative and senators this week about leadership and the defense budget.

Related: The Smeglomaniac Takes the Big Chair: Who Stephen Miller Really Is

Palantalk - where we talk tech, no fascism.

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Thank you Peter.Sukowski, Joanna, Chris Rogers, CicifromCincy, Gilda Johnson, and many others for tuning into my live video with Shane Yirak! Join me for my next live video in the app.