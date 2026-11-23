Nick Paro and Shane Yirak ask who answers for AI-assisted strikes, from a stalled UN treaty to an unreleased Pentagon review of the Minab school strike.

Palan-Review

Nick opened with the Nov. 21, 2026, collapse of UN talks in Geneva, where the consensus rule left states with only a mandate to keep working, by consensus, on an instrument that may not be legally binding. He noted that the CCW expert group’s working characterization covers a system that can identify, select and engage a target without human intervention, which leaves decision-support tools like Palantir’s Maven outside it. He set that against §6.5.9.3 of the DoD Law of War Manual, which says the law of war rules on conducting attacks “impose obligations on persons,” and asked how long a human gets per target.

Nick tied that question to Minab, Iran, where a Feb. 28, 2026, missile strike destroyed the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School and killed at least 150 people, schoolchildren and a handful of school staff, Just Security reported. He said officials involved in an unreleased Pentagon review told Bloomberg of stale intelligence, outdated imagery and overreliance on Maven. A Pentagon spokesperson said the incident remains under investigation, and Palantir’s chief technology officer, Shyam Sankar, has called Bloomberg’s account inaccurate.

Shane walked through his Firebrand Project report on Ukraine: a largely static front, the Nov. 17 strike on the Kerch Bridge and three Russian Kh-101 missiles that landed in Poland on Nov. 20. He cited a CSIS estimate of 1.4 million Russian casualties (killed, wounded and missing) through June 2026, including 400,000 to 450,000 killed; Ukraine’s General Staff claims 1.64 million casualties, a figure from a party to the war. Nick added leaked Rosstat records showing more than 460,000 Russian war deaths, from a leak that is not fully verified.

On Starshield’s speed limits for Ukraine’s interceptor drones, Shane cited Reuters reporting, summarized in his Firebrand report, that the October order came from inside the White House. A senior U.S. official told Reuters “no such request was ever made by the president,” a denial limited to the president. SpaceX says the limits are technical.

The hosts then turned to Palantir’s customers abroad. Nick cited Guardian reporting that German startup Helsing launched a rival AI targeting platform, and that Britain set a 2029 exit from Palantir’s NHS platform while passing on a 2027 break clause. Shane credited public pressure in Britain for the exit.

Nick also noted the Pentagon failed its audit for the ninth straight year; the inspector general consolidated 26 material weaknesses into 14, a regrouping rather than 12 fixes.

Nick closed on Michael LoSapio, Palantir’s chief information security officer and the nominee to lead the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), who told senators “No, I don’t believe it was an attack” when asked about Jan. 6. If confirmed, he would move from securing a company that holds billions of dollars in federal contracts, Mother Jones reported, to running the agency that helps defend civilian federal networks and critical infrastructure. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., plan holds on the nomination.

“Is it really human oversight, or is it just human approval?” — Nick Paro

Key Takeaways

A human in the loop is not the same as human oversight. Ask your members of Congress how long a person reviews each AI-nominated target, and who keeps that record.

Check which count you repeat. Casualties include the wounded and missing; deaths don’t.

Britain passed on its 2027 exit from Palantir. Ministers extended the contract to 2029 rather than use the break clause, and Shane credited public pressure for the exit date.

Orgs and Concepts Mentioned

Organizations/Programs

Maven Smart System: Palantir’s targeting-support software, which the Pentagon ordered made a program of record, a funded, permanent program, this year.

Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW): the UN treaty forum that met in Geneva on autonomous weapons.

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA): the federal agency responsible for civilian cyber defense, including helping states protect election systems.

Concepts/Terms

Decision-support tool: software that nominates targets for a person to approve, outside the CCW expert group’s characterization of autonomous weapons.

Call your senators and ask whether they’ll support the holds on LoSapio’s nomination. If one sits on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, tell their office where you stand.

Palantalk - where we talk tech, no fascism.

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Thank you Soso's World, Jai Porter 🇨🇦, Chris Rogers, Lori, FigFive, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Paro and Shane Yirak! Join me for my next live video in the app.