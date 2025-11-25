Powerful Voices: The Puppet VP

Show Notes
Today’s Powerful Voices brings togetherand for a dive into the Puppet VP — JD Vance, bought-and-paid-for by Peter Thiel — and going on offense to win morally, ethically, and politically.
It’s the 11 month strategy where we are the answer to the question, “who is coming to save us?” — we are. We have the power every day, with every action, and through every pro-democracy choice.
To achieve a Tricentennial Action Group, we need to achieve the 11 month goal of removing the entire corrupt regime.
It’s time to make the needed coalitions, unseating the Speaker of the House, and encouraging the retirement of as many Regressive Republicans as possible.
Let’s flood the zone — TAG, you’re it for democracy!
Actions You Can Take
Call your public servants on important issues:
Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:
Sign the Move-On Petitions:
Investigate Presidential Use of the Autopen for Pardons and Executive Actions
A Petition to End the Shutdown and Restore Representation: Remove Speaker Johnson
