Powerful Voices: The Puppet VP

Banner & Backbone Media and Narative.org discuss the threat after the threat — JD Vance and the entire regime.
Banner & Backbone Media
,
Nick Paro
, and
Zev Shalev
Nov 25, 2025

Show Notes

Today’s Powerful Voices brings together

Nick Paro
and
Zev Shalev
for a dive into the Puppet VP — JD Vance, bought-and-paid-for by Peter Thiel — and going on offense to win morally, ethically, and politically.

It’s the 11 month strategy where we are the answer to the question, “who is coming to save us?” — we are. We have the power every day, with every action, and through every pro-democracy choice.

To achieve a Tricentennial Action Group, we need to achieve the 11 month goal of removing the entire corrupt regime.

It’s time to make the needed coalitions, unseating the Speaker of the House, and encouraging the retirement of as many Regressive Republicans as possible.

Let’s flood the zone — TAG, you’re it for democracy!

Actions You Can Take

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Melissa Corrigan’s reporting on the Norfolk, VA Case is made possible by the support of
Centered America
&
Banner & Backbone
.

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective.

Support the efforts to Unmask Law Enforcement.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be dedicated to uplifting powerful voices and renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
~

Discussion about this video

