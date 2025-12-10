Powerful Voices: Emails On Emails On Emails...

Voices in Review
On today’s episode of Powerful Voices,and come together to discuss one of the most important topics of our time — the Epstein Files — and Ellie is one of the best people to speak to on this topic. She is making the complex simple, chronicling the events, standing up for her values and principles, and bringing truth to power.
Before getting into the meat of the discussion, we want to congratulateon her rebranding from The Panicked, Unpaid Writer to now just The Panicked Writer! Congratulations on joining the team — we look forward to seeing, boosting, and amplifying all of the amazing content you create!
For the main discussion, Nick and Ellie focus in on 3 areas:
Michael Wolff’s emails and the fallout from what we’ve learned so far,
Steve Bannon’s emails (there are a lot) and how this relationship was different from so many others, and
Ehud Barak — “the well known Prime Minister” who violently abused and raped Virginia Giuffre — being platformed at the NYT DealBook Summit.
To get a sense of the scope of what has been released, see all of Ellie’s great work putting the various emails into logical groups and chronological order.
Wolff
Bannon
Barak
