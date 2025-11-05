Banner & Backbone

Banner & Backbone

Transcript

Special Report: Sustained Engagement in DC, until…

Banner & Backbone begin our efforts to unmask law enforcement, counter the regime's propaganda, and bring local coverage of the sustained D.C. sit-in movement. This is We the People going on offense!
Banner & Backbone
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Shane Yirak
and 2 others
Nov 05, 2025

Show Notes

Today’s special report on

Banner & Backbone
is all about the sustained engagement efforts being made in D.C. and how we all get involved. The team —
Nick Paro
,
Shane Yirak
, and
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
— welcome on returning guest, policy advocate, and
Lincoln Square
contributor —
Evan Fields
.

Actions You Can Take

Join the D.C. sit-in and sustained engagement movement:

Join the efforts to Unmask Law Enforcement and feed America:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Support the efforts to Unmask Law Enforcement.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be dedicated to uplifting powerful voices and renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
~

Discussion about this video

