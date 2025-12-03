The Window of Discussion, E10: Creating Creativity

Show Notes
Today is all about the 11-month strategies our team members are planning to undertake to win all through 2026 — with the end goal of holding all members of the current regime accountable for their criminal and anti-Constitutional actions.
Each member of the team is going to be going all out for the next 11-months to bring actions behind our words — every single day — and we are building the coalitions, the narrative, and the truth we need to win.
Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video with , , , , and ! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Actions You Can Take
Call your public servants on important issues:
Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:
Sign the Move-On Petitions:
Investigate Presidential Use of the Autopen for Pardons and Executive Actions
A Petition to End the Shutdown and Restore Representation: Remove Speaker Johnson
Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes
You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.
The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.