The Window of Discussion, E15: Actions In Review

Today’s episode of The Window of Discussion, on Banner & Backbone Media and Centered America, brought Nick Paro together with Marine Corps combat veteran and communications strategist Joe Plenzler for a grounded, urgent conversation about state violence, civic responsibility, and what real public safety actually looks like in the U.S. right now.

Using the killing of Alex Pretti, the chemical attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar, and federal actions in Minnesota as entry points, the discussion centered on how trust collapses when institutions abandon restraint, transparency, and accountability. Joe offered a veteran’s perspective on de-escalation, warning that anonymity, militarization, and fear-based governance reliably produce abuse — while communities, not force, are what ultimately stabilize societies.

The episode examined hard questions around gun ownership, protest safety, the role of the National Guard versus Federal paramilitary forces, and the false framing of “law and order” when law itself is no longer applied equally. Throughout, Nick and Joe returned to a core idea: rights do not defend themselves — people do — and they do so most effectively through connection, courage, and collective restraint.

This was a sober reckoning with what happens when the social contract is broken, and how it might still be repaired.

Actions You Can Take

Support Ukraine:

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and de-flock the States:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Orders Project

Reach out on Signal: @TheOrdersProject.76

