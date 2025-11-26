The Window of Discussion, E9: TAG, You’re It For Democracy

Show Notes
On Today’s The Window of Discussion, presented by+ , we bring on , , and for a high energy discussion into where we are focusing, what we can do, and how we go on offense for democracy over the next 12-months.
Our goal — a Tricentennial Action Group (TAG) of pro-democracy, patriotic boldly planning, strategizing, and acting in realtime to accomplish one mission — get the U.S. to 300 years and beyond with a thriving, new age democracy powered by a government of the people, for the people, and by the people.
So, take part as we focus our efforts towards 2026 — where the Speaker of the House may become the most important position in the US. We are advocating for, and need, powerful voices like, , and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to be the Democratic leadership.
Our focus — the 2 things people want and care about the most, accountability & affordability. This is the beginnings of our 12-month plan to build a people-powered progressive coalition which can take hold of a super-majority in both chambers of Congress.
Actions You Can Take
Call your public servants on important issues:
Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:
Sign the Move-On Petitions:
Investigate Presidential Use of the Autopen for Pardons and Executive Actions
A Petition to End the Shutdown and Restore Representation: Remove Speaker Johnson
Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video with , , , , and ! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes
You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.
The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.