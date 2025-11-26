Banner and Backbone Media

The Window of Discussion, E9: TAG, You’re It For Democracy

Accountability & Affordability - the 12-step AA for Democracy.
Nov 26, 2025

Show Notes

On Today’s The Window of Discussion, presented by

Banner & Backbone Media
+
Centered America
, we bring on
Nick Paro
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
, and
Frederic Poag
for a high energy discussion into where we are focusing, what we can do, and how we go on offense for democracy over the next 12-months.

Our goal — a Tricentennial Action Group (TAG) of pro-democracy, patriotic boldly planning, strategizing, and acting in realtime to accomplish one mission — get the U.S. to 300 years and beyond with a thriving, new age democracy powered by a government of the people, for the people, and by the people.

So, take part as we focus our efforts towards 2026 — where the Speaker of the House may become the most important position in the US. We are advocating for, and need, powerful voices like

Rep. Jasmine Crockett
,
Rep. Melanie Stansbury
, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to be the Democratic leadership.

Our focus — the 2 things people want and care about the most, accountability & affordability. This is the beginnings of our 12-month plan to build a people-powered progressive coalition which can take hold of a super-majority in both chambers of Congress.

Actions You Can Take

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Melissa Corrigan’s reporting on the Norfolk, VA Case is made possible by the support of
Centered America
&
Banner & Backbone
.

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective.

Support the efforts to Unmask Law Enforcement.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be dedicated to uplifting powerful voices and renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
~

Discussion about this video

