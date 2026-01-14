Banner and Backbone Media

Banner and Backbone Media

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

The Window of Discussion, E14: Actions In Practice

A discussion focused into practical actions we are taking to support, grow, and prepare our communities to face the real threats from White Supremacy and Christofascism in the U.S.
Banner & Backbone Media's avatar
Melissa Corrigan, she/her's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Shane Yirak's avatar
Banner & Backbone Media, Melissa Corrigan, she/her, Nick Paro, and Shane Yirak
Jan 14, 2026

Actions You Can Take

Support Ukraine:

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and de-flock the States:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Thank you Shane Yirak, Cat, Beth Cruz, Soso's World, Cris, and many others for tuning into my live video with Melissa Corrigan, she/her, Shane Yirak, and Nick Paro! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective.
Support and subscribe to Banner & Backbone!
Support and subscribe to Centered America!

Banner & Backbone Team

~ Lawrence Winnerman | Nick Paro | Ellie Leonard | Melissa Corrigan, she/her | Shane Yirak | Walter Rhein | Stephanie G Wilson, PhD | Frederic Poag | Rachel @ This Woman Votes ~

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Banner and Backbone Media LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture