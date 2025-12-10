The Window of Discussion, E11: Accountability, Affordability, & Authenticity

Window in Review

On today’s episode of The Window of Discussion, the panel focus their discussion into the AAA Strategy to rescue and reclaim the U.S. from the anti-Constitutional takeover. What’s the AAA strategy? Glad you asked!

A ccountability

A ffordability

Authenticity

This discussion hones in on 2 of the 3 A’s — Accountability and Authenticity.

In the first part of the show —

and

are bringing the receipts to hold criminality out of the DoD — through Pete Hegseth and others — accountable. For background and deep-dives:

In the next part of the show —

,

, and

(Director at

) shift the focus to the work

is doing to amplify and support the

organization. The teams at

and

will be producing and amplifying content to ensure everyone is empowered and activated to be on offense. In the coming days and weeks, we will be amplifying and discussing Indivisible’s

which outlines the ways We the People can engage locally to make a difference.

📝 Clarification: The Centered America is clarifying that the team is working with the Indivisible Steering Committee and are attending their meetings — the team is not working on the Steering Committee and are not board/committee members.

In the final part of the show —

,

,

, and

shift into a discussion on the Flock Safety case in Norfolk, VA where the Police department installed and used Flock cameras without public consent or notice

without an official data handling policy. The team is looking to use this case an example for the rest of the Nation. This is where the power of this community will shine — the

and

teams are going to work hard to amplify and support the voices already doing the work, while creating any missing tools and resources we can. One such tool:

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video with

,

,

, and

! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Actions You Can Take

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Orders Project

Reach out on Signal: @TheOrdersProject.76

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Melissa Corrigan’s reporting on the Norfolk, VA Case is made possible by the support of Centered America & Banner & Backbone .

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective .

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

Banner & Backbone Team