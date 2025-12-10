The Window of Discussion, E11: Accountability, Affordability, & Authenticity

Window in Review
On today’s episode of The Window of Discussion, the panel focus their discussion into the AAA Strategy to rescue and reclaim the U.S. from the anti-Constitutional takeover. What’s the AAA strategy? Glad you asked!
Accountability
Affordability
Authenticity
This discussion hones in on 2 of the 3 A’s — Accountability and Authenticity.
In the first part of the show —and are bringing the receipts to hold criminality out of the DoD — through Pete Hegseth and others — accountable. For background and deep-dives:
Read
Melissa’s exclusive report on— EXCLUSIVE: US Navy DELETED ALL EVIDENCE of October Boat Attack Survivors
Nick’s primer into the proper handling of detained persons, and their classifications — Wounded and Unknown: Treatment and Release Procedures for “Unprivileged Belligerents”
Listen
Melissa and Nick’s reporting on 12/7 after the story broke on the deleted footage — EXCLUSIVE: US Navy Deletes Video Footage of Detainees
Nick, Melissa, and’s reporting on 12/8 — Vet Talk: Unlawful Orders and Killings In The Caribbean with Bobby Jones
In the next part of the show —, , and (Director at ) shift the focus to the work is doing to amplify and support the Indivisible organization. The teams at and will be producing and amplifying content to ensure everyone is empowered and activated to be on offense. In the coming days and weeks, we will be amplifying and discussing Indivisible’s One Million Rising Pillars of Support Exercise which outlines the ways We the People can engage locally to make a difference.
📝 Clarification: The Centered America is clarifying that the team is working with the Indivisible Steering Committee and are attending their meetings — the team is not working on the Steering Committee and are not board/committee members.
In the final part of the show —, , , and shift into a discussion on the Flock Safety case in Norfolk, VA where the Police department installed and used Flock cameras without public consent or notice and without an official data handling policy. The team is looking to use this case an example for the rest of the Nation. This is where the power of this community will shine — the and teams are going to work hard to amplify and support the voices already doing the work, while creating any missing tools and resources we can. One such tool:
