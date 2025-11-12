Banner & Backbone

Banner & Backbone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Window of Discussion: Feeding & Supporting America

A recording from Banner & Backbone's live video
Banner & Backbone's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Melissa Corrigan, she/her's avatar
Banner & Backbone
,
Nick Paro
, and
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
Nov 12, 2025

Support the Substack Scribes Efforts in Feeding America!

The Substack Scribes team is well on the way to raising our goal of $20,000 in donations to Feeding America and that effort is only possible because of you and your support — from me,

Nick Paro
, and everyone at the
Banner & Backbone
team, thank you.

Support and subscribe the Substack Scribes and their publications

Thank you

Beth Cruz
,
Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙
,
foofaraw & Chiquita(ARF!)
,
LeftieProf
,
Lizzy B
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
and
Nick Paro
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Actions You Can Take

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Melissa Corrigan’s reporting on the Norfolk, VA Case is made possible by the support of
Centered America
&
Banner & Backbone
.

Support the efforts to Unmask Law Enforcement.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be dedicated to uplifting powerful voices and renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
~

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Banner and Backbone Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture