Centering the American Discussion, E6: Power of Primaries

Show Notes

On today’s show, the

and

teams discuss the power of primaries — with a heavy focus on the Democratic Party primary for the Maine Senate seat, is there a cultural line we cannot cross, how can you as an individual make an impact, and big news for a new

+

partnership!

The teams give you their honest takes. The most important of which is the need to maintain a moral and cultural redline we will not cross — normalizing and accepting symbols of hate (Graham Platner’s Totenkopf tattoo) makes it impossible to call out those same symbols of hate on others without being hypocrites.

It’s about taking real accountability — not degrading an entire branch of the Armed Services while dismissing a hate symbol. Graham Platner didn’t apologize — he demeaned the Marines as unintelligent, un-inquisitive, and unable to make good choices because a woman hadn’t taught them yet. That is patriarchal as fuck and an insult to the entire Marine Corps.

We are demanding accountability, not mediocrity.

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video with

,

, and

! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be dedicated to uplifting powerful voices and renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team