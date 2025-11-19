Banner and Backbone Media

Banner and Backbone Media

The Window of Discussion, E8: On Offense For Grounded Morals

Banner & Backbone and Centered America are asking the needed questions — “how come we can’t” and “why shouldn’t we” — it’s time for bold values without the toxic labels dividing us.
Banner & Backbone Media
Shane Yirak
Nick Paro
Nov 19, 2025

Show Notes

Today was one of the most important discussions our panel has had on The Window of Discussion — the

Banner & Backbone Media
Nick Paro
Shane Yirak
Centered America
Sharad Swaney
Lincoln Square
Evan Fields
— dive deep into the important discussion of grounding our morals, forming coalitions, shedding toxic labels, breaking the 2-party monopoly, and how we boldly approach solutions without right-wing framing.

Our discussion covers:

  • Regressive vs Conservative — how we go on offense by defining the narrative, creating impactful labels, and mix strategy with authenticity.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene — how do you approach the enemy of your enemy, what does trust look like and how is it earned?

  • Adam Kinzinger
    Joe Walsh
    — the impact they have in our discussions, the work they have done to re-gain and create trust, are they truly “conservatives” or can they create something new that people can rally behind?

  • Party Alignments — are these legacy parties holding us back, why can’t we have 3rd or 4th or even 5th parties?

  • And, flipping the conversations by asking “how do we” and “why shouldn’t we” — rather than being told we can’t.

Thank you

Rick Herbst
P. J. Schuster
Jeanne Elbe
Beth Cruz
BLONDELEGALLY 🙋🏼‍♀️🧩🔍⚖️✨
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Evan Fields
Nick Paro
Centered America
Shane Yirak
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Actions You Can Take

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Melissa Corrigan’s reporting on the Norfolk, VA Case is made possible by the support of
Centered America
Banner & Backbone
.

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective.

Support the efforts to Unmask Law Enforcement.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be dedicated to uplifting powerful voices and renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

Lawrence Winnerman
Nick Paro
Ellie Leonard
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
Shane Yirak
Walter Rhein
Discussion about this video

