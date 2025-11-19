The Window of Discussion, E8: On Offense For Grounded Morals

Show Notes

Today was one of the most important discussions our panel has had on The Window of Discussion — the

team —

and

— with the

team —

— and our colleague from

—

— dive deep into the important discussion of grounding our morals, forming coalitions, shedding toxic labels, breaking the 2-party monopoly, and how we boldly approach solutions without right-wing framing.

Our discussion covers:

Regressive vs Conservative — how we go on offense by defining the narrative, creating impactful labels, and mix strategy with authenticity.

Marjorie Taylor Greene — how do you approach the enemy of your enemy, what does trust look like and how is it earned?

Adam Kinzinger and Joe Walsh — the impact they have in our discussions, the work they have done to re-gain and create trust, are they truly “conservatives” or can they create something new that people can rally behind?

Party Alignments — are these legacy parties holding us back, why can’t we have 3rd or 4th or even 5th parties?

And, flipping the conversations by asking “how do we” and “why shouldn’t we” — rather than being told we can’t.

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video with

,

,

, and

! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Actions You Can Take

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Melissa Corrigan’s reporting on the Norfolk, VA Case is made possible by the support of Centered America & Banner & Backbone .

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective .

Support the efforts to Unmask Law Enforcement .

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be dedicated to uplifting powerful voices and renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team