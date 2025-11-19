The Window of Discussion, E8: On Offense For Grounded Morals

Show Notes
Today was one of the most important discussions our panel has had on The Window of Discussion — theteam — and — with the team — — and our colleague from — — dive deep into the important discussion of grounding our morals, forming coalitions, shedding toxic labels, breaking the 2-party monopoly, and how we boldly approach solutions without right-wing framing.
Our discussion covers:
Regressive vs Conservative — how we go on offense by defining the narrative, creating impactful labels, and mix strategy with authenticity.
Marjorie Taylor Greene — how do you approach the enemy of your enemy, what does trust look like and how is it earned?
- and — the impact they have in our discussions, the work they have done to re-gain and create trust, are they truly “conservatives” or can they create something new that people can rally behind?
Party Alignments — are these legacy parties holding us back, why can’t we have 3rd or 4th or even 5th parties?
And, flipping the conversations by asking “how do we” and “why shouldn’t we” — rather than being told we can’t.
Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video with , , , and ! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Actions You Can Take
Call your public servants on important issues:
Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:
Sign the Move-On Petitions:
Investigate Presidential Use of the Autopen for Pardons and Executive Actions
A Petition to End the Shutdown and Restore Representation: Remove Speaker Johnson
Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes
You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.
The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.