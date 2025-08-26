Vet Talk — Valiantly We Rise Together

Thank you

Important notes on leaving comment to oppose the discriminatory VA anti-choice rule being proposed.

The following information has been directly quoted from

— veteran, advocate, and host on the

— in the show notes for

.

Deadline: September 3, 2025

Comment here: https://www.regulations.gov/commenton/VA-2025-VHA-0073-0002

Speak from your own experience, your own values, your own understanding of what this country owes its veterans.

The most effective comments include your personal or professional perspective, identify how this rule would affect you or your community, and offer a specific recommendation or concern.

If you're a veteran, spouse, caregiver, or healthcare provider, your real-life experience is especially important for regulators to hear. Do not copy and paste someone else’s words. Anti-choice extremists are already doing that. We’re better than that. The government weighs unique, substantive comments more heavily. Speak in your own voice.

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

