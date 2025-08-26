Banner & Backbone

Banner & Backbone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
11
13

Vet Talk — Valiantly We Rise Together

A recording from Nick Paro's live video
Nick Paro's avatar
Frederic Poag's avatar
Melissa Corrigan, she/her's avatar
Banner & Backbone's avatar
Nick Paro
,
Frederic Poag
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
, and
Banner & Backbone
Aug 26, 2025
11
13
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Linda Roberta Hibbs
,
Lana Foley
,
Susan J
,
Artb3ing
,
Sherry Fisher
, and many others for tuning into
Banner & Backbone
’s Vet Talk with
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Frederic Poag
, and
Nick Paro
.

Important notes on leaving comment to oppose the discriminatory VA anti-choice rule being proposed.

The following information has been directly quoted from

Kristofer Goldsmith
— veteran, advocate, and host on the Find Out Podcast — in the show notes for Why Democrats Keep Blowing It.

Speak from your own experience, your own values, your own understanding of what this country owes its veterans.

The most effective comments include your personal or professional perspective, identify how this rule would affect you or your community, and offer a specific recommendation or concern.

If you're a veteran, spouse, caregiver, or healthcare provider, your real-life experience is especially important for regulators to hear. Do not copy and paste someone else’s words. Anti-choice extremists are already doing that. We’re better than that. The government weighs unique, substantive comments more heavily. Speak in your own voice.

The

Banner & Backbone
team highly recommends subscribing and listening to the
Find Out Podcast
.

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be donated to charities and foundations supporting Epstein victims or dedicated to renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Frederic Poag
|
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
~

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Banner & Backbone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture