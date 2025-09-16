Banner & Backbone

Banner & Backbone

Vet Talk — Escalating Engagements, with special guest Evan Fields

A recording from Nick Paro's live video
Nick Paro's avatar
Evan Fields's avatar
Frederic Poag's avatar
Banner & Backbone's avatar
Nick Paro
,
Evan Fields
,
Frederic Poag
, and
Banner & Backbone
Sep 16, 2025
6
14
Transcript

Welcome to today’s

Banner & Backbone
Vet Talk — Escalating Engagements!
Evan Fields
is an Army Veteran, advocate, writer of News from Underground, and contributor on
Lincoln Square
.

Ways to Engage

Get involved in your local community and systems!

  • Run For Something — show interest in running for a local or state office AND learn how to run a campaign itself.

    • Even if you don’t want to run for office yourself, this will teach you the skills needed to offer active, engaged support for other candidates.

  • Indivisible — founded in response to Trump’s election - but we know that Trump is a symptom of a sick democracy, not its cause.

  • Common Defense — the largest grassroots membership organization of progressive veterans standing up for our communities against the rising tide of racism, hate, and violence.

Thank you

Banner & Backbone
,
Noble Blend
,
TheGoldenMean
,
Beth Cruz
,
Nancy Bainter
, and many others for tuning into my live video with guest
Evan Fields
and host
Frederic Poag
and
Nick Paro
!

Contributor Links

News from Underground
News from Underground is a veteran-run newsletter delivering sharp political analysis that breaks through the narrative, exposes threats to democracy, and amplifies those fighting back.
By Evan Fields
Lincoln Square
Lincoln Square — a joint endeavor with The Lincoln Project — where facts, experts, fearless media, and you — the ferocious opposition — meet. Join us!
Missives from a Middle-aged Man
Musings, Rants & Essays on... Whatever I feel like writing about.
By Frederic Poag
Banner & Backbone
We are unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones to restore ethics, service, and integrity to the American ethos.
Sick of this Shit with Nick
Hey y'all, welcome to Sick of this Shit and I'm Nick - I'm using poetry and Live discussions to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran's issues, men's issues, mental health, technology, and so much more.
By Nick Paro

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be donated to charities and foundations supporting Epstein victims or dedicated to renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Frederic Poag
|
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
~

Discussion about this video

