Banner & Backbone

Banner & Backbone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
20
13

Banner & Backbone: Vet Talk - Ramblings of a Madman

Nick Paro, Melissa Corrigan, and Jacob Summers bring out thoughts on the Day of the Long Weave with loyalty tests and the new directive to "use some of these dangerous [US] cities as training grounds"
Nick Paro's avatar
Melissa Corrigan, she/her's avatar
Coach Cap's avatar
Banner & Backbone's avatar
Nick Paro
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Coach Cap
, and
Banner & Backbone
Sep 30, 2025
20
13
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Cat
,
Noble Blend
,
Rachel Hendricks
,
Maureen Drews
,
Jason Dyer
, and many others for tuning into today’s Vet Talk with
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Coach Cap
, and
Nick Paro
.

Contributor Links

  • Melissa Corrigan

CounterStory Media
CounterStory Media exists to audit the narrative by giving voice to marginalized people, amplifying their stories, and sharing their truths.
By Melissa Corrigan, she/her

  • Coach Cap

The Better Human Project
The Better Human Project (formerly known as A4T) is a Substack initiative to help us all grow through sharing our journeys with each other and exploring every way we can BE better and DO better!
By Coach Cap

  • Nick Paro

Sick of this Shit with Nick
Hey y'all, welcome to Sick of this Shit and I'm Nick - I'm using poetry and Live discussions to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran's issues, men's issues, mental health, technology, and so much more.
By Nick Paro
Banner & Backbone
We are unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones to restore ethics, service, and integrity to the American ethos.

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be donated to charities and foundations supporting Epstein victims or dedicated to renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Frederic Poag
|
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
~

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Banner & Backbone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture