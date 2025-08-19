Vet Talk, with special guest Kris Goldsmith

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript70710Vet Talk, with special guest Kris GoldsmithA recording from Banner & Backbone's Vet Talk with Kris Goldsmith and hosts Nick Paro and Frederic Poag.Nick Paro, Kristofer Goldsmith, and Frederic PoagAug 19, 202570710ShareTranscriptThank you cynmac, Linda Roberta Hibbs, Independent Voter 1, Rachel Hendricks, Jason Dyer, and many others for tuning in with Nick Paro and Frederic Poag on today’s Vet Talk. On this episode, we are joined by veteran, advocate, and host of the Find Out Podcast — Kristofer Goldsmith!Show LinksVeterans Fighting Fascism, Antifascist BookclubBanner No. 1 — Renewing Our Nation through the Power of the Citizen’s OathGuestKristofer GoldsmithOn Offense with Kris GoldsmithFind Out PodcastHostsFrederic PoagMissives from a Middle-aged ManNick ParoSick of this Shit with NickBanner & Backbone is dedicated to centering the conversation in US politics on fundamentals: the Constitution, the people, and the government that serves them both.Until August 24th, we are offering an 80% automatic discount to all paid subscribers.Support Banner & Backbone now for only $1 a month or $10 annually!All profits will be donated to charities and foundations supporting Epstein victims or dedicated to renewing American democracy.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksVet TalkBanner & Backbone's veterans bringing to light issues impacting the most diverse segment of the U.S. population.Banner & Backbone's veterans bringing to light issues impacting the most diverse segment of the U.S. population.SubscribeAuthorsKristofer GoldsmithWrites On Offense with Kris Goldsmith SubscribeFrederic PoagNick ParoRecent PostsBanner & Backbone: Vet Talk — Valor and Honor, with special guest Ken HarbaughSep 2 • Nick Paro, The Ken Harbaugh Show, Jacob Summers, Frederic Poag, and Banner & BackboneVet Talk — Valiantly We Rise TogetherAug 26 • Nick Paro, Frederic Poag, Melissa Corrigan, she/her, and Banner & Backbone