Banner & Backbone: Vet Talk — Valor and Honor, with special guest Ken Harbaugh

A recording from the Banner & Backbone's live Vet Talk
Today on

Banner & Backbone
’s Vet Talk,
Nick Paro
is joined by our special guest Ken Harbaugh — a Retired Navy Pilot, creator of the
The Ken Harbaugh Show
, host on the
MeidasTouch Network
, and host on the
Valor Media Network
.

On this episode we focused mostly on the Veterans Administration and the proposed policy change to strip Veterans and CHAMPVA recipients of their right to abortion access and abortion counseling.

Our ask, and your free and easy entry into civic engagement, is to leave a public comment on the proposed VA policy change — letting your voices be heard and showing how democracy works.

Hey y’all, it’s
Nick Paro
— I have an unexpected ask for help from the
Banner & Backbone
community after my son broke his arm. We greatly appreciate the outpouring of love and support from everyone — thank you 🫶🏼

