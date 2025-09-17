Vet Talk: Constitution Day in D.C with Melissa Corrigan

Happy Constitution Day! The incomparable Melissa Corrigan joined from Washington, D.C. where she gave an update on the lay of the land, and a real sense of what and how we can be pushing back against this rising authoritarian menace.

Melissa read her Paine- and Federalist Papers-inspired “The New Papers”, and brought the house down with how moving and powerful it is.

Melissa’s “The New Papers”, available to print. PW: “whiterose”

ACLU Pocket Constitution 10-Pack for $17.87 (availble TODAY ONLY)

Jill Lepore’s “We The People” (just released)

Thank you

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

for joining us for

!