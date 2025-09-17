Banner & Backbone

Banner & Backbone

Vet Talk: Constitution Day in D.C with Melissa Corrigan

From Thomas Paine to the Constitution, Melissa gave us a lot to think about--and act on!
Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
Melissa Corrigan, she/her's avatar
Banner & Backbone's avatar
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
, and
Banner & Backbone
Sep 17, 2025
3
2
Transcript

Happy Constitution Day! The incomparable Melissa Corrigan joined from Washington, D.C. where she gave an update on the lay of the land, and a real sense of what and how we can be pushing back against this rising authoritarian menace.

Melissa read her Paine- and Federalist Papers-inspired “The New Papers”, and brought the house down with how moving and powerful it is.

Melissa’s “The New Papers”, available to print. PW: “whiterose”

ACLU Pocket Constitution 10-Pack for $17.87 (availble TODAY ONLY)

Jill Lepore’s “We The People” (just released)

Thank you

Nichole 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️
,
Charli Mills
,
Sue Spizziri
,
Sunny
,
Dana DuBois
,
Leanne Fierstein
,
patricia dillon
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Füsun Aydın
,
Soni Knapp
,
Cindy Crable
,
Susan
,
Susan Crabtree
,
Kimberly Jones
,
Linda Roberta Hibbs
,
Gwen Ellington
,
Cindy
,
William Tumbleweed
,
Kellboy
,
A. Hofferkamp
,
ThunderPussy
,
Marney
,
Leah Jereb
,
Jason Thompson
,
Sage’s Mom. (No DM’s)
,
Isabel
,
John Baker
,
Carrie
,
Terri Myers
,
Musings on Interesting Times
,
Louise T
,
Sue 🇨🇦
,
Rina Henri
,
Betty Thomas
,
BK
,
Elizabeth
,
Ray Shell
,
Cindy
,
Maureen Forest
,
tecolote42
,
Kimmy Win
,
MarcoNOTRubio
,
Susan J
,
Mary Walterman
,
Noble Blend
,
Dorie B
,
Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA
,
Maxim Spasskiy
,
Bud Jones
,
Melissa Johnson
,
Kim Taylor
,
Amanda Florio
,
S. Michelle
,
OldHenCharlie
,
Syeda Samya Bokhari
,
paulette marino
,
Sandra Tuttle
,
Tracey
,
Thomas Callahan
,
aman
,
Sharyn Syre
,
Trilingual Guy
,
Kim Yirak
,
Kathy Richmond
,
Damon Kenner
,
Beth Cruz
,
Jacob Summers
,
Tessa Grace
,
Millard W. Hall
,
Whitneymd05
,
Lawrence
,
Gloria Ramirez
,
Nancy Goodwin
,
Angelina L Woo
,
UnpolishedAuthority
,
Gloria Jean Brewer
,
Candace Dietsch
,
jamie
,
Clara Wright
,
Carol
,
Sheryl- smarieblanca
,
dana klein
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
for joining us for Vet Talk!

