Banner & Backbone

Banner & Backbone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5
16

24-Hour Banner & Backbone Launch Marathon: Release the Epstein Files - Part 2

Four more hours of nonstop talk to push for the release of the Epstein Files
Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Dana DuBois's avatar
Shane Yirak's avatar
+3
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Nick Paro
,
Dana DuBois
, and 4 others
Aug 17, 2025
5
16
Share
Transcript

Banner & Backbone
is dedicated to centering the conversation in US politics on fundamentals: the Constitution, the people, and the government that serves them both.

For our 24-Hour Launch Marathon on August 16 & 17, we are offering an 80% automatic discount to all paid subscribers.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $1 a month or $10 annually!

All profits will be donated to charities and foundations supporting Epstein victims or dedicated to renewing American democracy.

Thank you

Banner & Backbone
,
TBD2000
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Rebecca McPhillips
,
Susan Rahman
,
John Delaney
,
Carol
,
Sketchy Fella
,
Nick Paro
,
cynmac
,
Tim Riley
,
MN Mom
,
Rachel Hendricks
,
Paul
,
Mary Ann Brown
,
Ben Ulansey
,
JK7
,
Jo
,
Deirdre Scher
,
Katie Spain
,
Jen B
,
Sheryl Sickels
,
Lisa | We Are The Third Estate
,
Peggy Swenson
,
Joe Ritt
,
Michael Catlett
,
Ava
,
Dana DuBois
,
PhemK
,
Barbara H Wagner
,
Wendy Beaudin
,
Amy’s Substack
,
Pam
,
Kabak
,
Robin
,
Karen Burns
,
Los Gatos Sin Madrid
,
Phoebe
,
VictoriaLynn26
,
Dotty
,
Penelope C.
,
MJM
,
Carol
,
roxstyle
,
Linda Roberta Hibbs
,
Linda Low
,
Tom Young
,
JN
,
Kendrick
,
Dean Blundell
,
Susan Jagoda
,
Angie Callan
,
Aleda
,
Eden Dillion
,
Papa
,
Jeanne Elbe
,
Jan Green
,
Melinda Cole
,
Judy Grover
,
Beth Cruz
,
Wendy Parker
,
oneflewover
,
Michael J. Mekeel
,
Thomas Kovac
,
Ricky Barber
,
Carrie
,
Jairo
,
Harlena J Dyer
,
Llehning
,
Lora Phoenix
,
Tere Rabreau
,
Richard Basco
,
Lily Mc Carron
,
Plum Hollow
,
George
,
Laura Parker
,
Cynthia Tippett
,
Christy B.
,
Margaret Rogers
,
Millard W. Hall
,
the real pambo
,
Judith Simmons
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Anne Kraetzer
,
Diana Simmons
,
Kat Lo
,
Kimmy Win
,
Barbara
,
Susan
,
Cris Waddell
,
Chinupbutrcp
,
Monica Hemmett
,
Michael
,
Lynzee Klingman
,
Gonzo Gato
,
Will Smith
,
Giovanni Cappelletti
,
Liz L
,
Pat
,
Lynn4Humanity
,
Tammy Fetterolf
,
Sue perdew
,
Jane B In NC🌼
,
Lillian Benitez
,
Hal McKinney
,
Maize
,
Lisa Jensen
,
Sunny
,
Robert Turvey
,
Maria Evans
,
Joanne Walen
,
Adrian kalambokidis
,
Pamela Brown
,
Paul kirkpatrick
,
OldHenCharlie
,
Susan Woulfe
,
Sarah Baker
,
Janet Bergamo
,
Kim
,
Ellie Leonard
,
Sharon Herman
,
Chella
,
J. G
,
Yashira Ramirez
,
James
,
Mary
,
Jimdays
,
Joan Bowman
,
Sheryl
,
Windchime
,
Vicky Gould
,
Jessie Birckhead
,
Chester B.
,
RaeAnn Engler
,
Louise T
,
Mayra Vasquez Sells
,
Savannah
,
BJ Roberts
,
Sage’s Mom. (No DM’s)
,
Dmitry 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇨🇦🍺
,
An Mcgreevy
,
holly vines
,
Joni Jensen
,
Susan Horner
,
Laurie Eaton
,
Joanna Gregg
,
Adam Parkhomenko
,
Leanne Neace
,
Billie Jo Premoe
,
judyth Watson-Remy
,
clifford hines
,
Rowena McDonald
,
Phillip Galleo
,
Tammy Steand
,
zunny
,
Ruth Owen
,
Karen Marie Shelton
,
Tina M
,
Nanalin
,
TheGoldenMean
,
Bethany Mc jackson
,
KRZ
,
More Than Poetry
,
Robert Condon
,
Lidia Pousada
,
Laura Frisbie
,
Cate T
,
Pop
,
Runniginjustice
,
Kostadenos Priskos
,
Donna Glaser
,
Kathy Richmond
,
Janet Budreau
,
Elijah
,
Gordon Soukoreff
,
Westwood-Jeffrey
,
Sheila Breindel
,
Debbie Eley
,
Sharon Chambers
,
Sandra Steffen
,
Jocelyne
,
Jorge
,
Lily Lindler
,
Susan Crabtree
,
Katherine Kilpatrick
,
Kar H
,
James Delaney
,
Andrew Dolkart
,
Ashely MIRINDA
,
Lisa randall
,
Ivor B
,
Lou from Prison
,
MadgeInDat
,
Sally Parsons
,
Mick O'Brien
,
Ed Hill
Join me for my next live video in the app.

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get more from Banner & Backbone in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Banner & Backbone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture